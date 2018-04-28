Auto crash claims 12 lives on Lagos/Ibadan expressway

-
Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday – EKEDC
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a five-hour outage in Ikoyi and environs from 10.00am to 3.00pm on Sunday. Mr Godwin Idemudia, the EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement on Saturday that the outage would enable the company to carry out maintenance work. According to the general manager, the maintenance […]
Senator in mess over Buhari’s impeachment move
Some youths manhandled Senator Mathew Uroghide and removed his cap at the Benin Airport on Friday for allegedly moving a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Public Accounts promptly denied moving such a motion. Uroghide denied on Saturday evening […]
Lourenco sacks Angola’s Sovereign Wealth fund manager
President Joao Lourenco of Angola has sacked Swiss-based Quantum Global, the manager of the country’s $5billion Sovereign Wealth Fund, over concerns about the way the money was being invested. The move came as Lourenco became the head of the ruling MPLA party, replacing his predecessor as head of state Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Both developments […]
APC shifts national convention to June
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed new dates for the conduct congresses and shifted the May 14 set for the national convention to June. The party had initially on April 18, announced that it would hold its National Convention on May 14. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ward […]
Why brain, eyes, testes transplants off-limit for scientists
Since the world’s first successful organ transplant in 1954 — a kidney — the discipline has advanced to the point where a wounded soldier could have his penis and scrotum replaced in a groundbreaking operation last month. A Frenchman recently became the first person to receive a second face transplant after the first failed, and […]
Benue killings: Army arrests Boko Haram mastermind
The Nigerian Army has arrested a suspected Boko Haram member said to have been the mastermind of “most of the recent attacks in Benue State.” He was identified as Aminu Yaminu, a.k.a Tashaku. Tashaku was arrested by combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, the Police and the Department of State Security Services in Makurdi,the […]
Buhari leaves for USA Saturday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on 28th April 2018, (Saturday) on an official working visit to the United States of America, on the invitation of President Donald Trump. President Buhari will have bilateral meeting with President Trump and a working lunch on Monday 30 April 2018. The meeting is to discuss ways to enhance […]
NSE to host 2018 ASEA conference
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has emerged the preferred host of the 22nd Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) scheduled to hold November 25-27, 2018, at the Oriental Hotel Lagos. The two-day conference with the theme: “Champions On The Rise: Africa’s Ascension To A More Sustainable Future”, will feature keynote addresses and presentations, […]
Herdsmen killings: Catholic Bishops accuse Buhari of complicity, ask president to resign
In the wake of incessant killings by Fulani herdsmen across the country, particularly in Benue State, and the recent killing of two priests in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of complicity, noting that it had become obvious that the country’s security […]
FBNQuest Merchant Bank posts ₦6.167bn pre-tax profit
FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management group of FBN Holdings Plc, has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of ₦6.17 billion for the year ended December 31, 2017, representing a 25.7 per cent increase from the previous year’s position. The Chairman of the investment bank, Mallam Bello Maccido disclosed this at its […]
Shell profits rise on back of soaring oil prices
Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a 42 percent rise in first-quarter profit, its highest in over three years, boosted by higher oil prices and production. Expectations are high for Shell to continue to generate strong profits and cash flow after the Anglo-Dutch company beat larger rival Exxon Mobil on both fronts in 2017 thanks […]
World’s first scrotum transplant successful
Doctors at Johns Hopkins University said Monday they have performed the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant on a US military serviceman who was wounded in Afghanistan. The 14-hour operation took place on March 26, and was performed by a team of nine plastic surgeons and two urologic surgeons. “We are optimistic that he […]
‘Over two million bottles of Codeine consumed in Kano’
n the last three years, Kano State reportedly tops the list of the states with the highest rate of drug addiction in the country. Codeine, a prescription pain medication used to treat mild or moderate pain is a drug which is abused by some youths in the state. It comes in tablet and syrup form and as […]
Businessman accused of cloning SON logo docked
A businessman, Nonso Udoye, who was accused of cloning the production and registration logo of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was on Wednesday brought to the Federal High Court in Lagos for trial. Udoye is facing a 15-count charge bordering on forgery and counterfeiting before Justice Saliu Saidu. At the commencement of trial, his […]
Lagos records revenue increase in first quarter
The Lagos State Government has recorded success in its revenue generation for the first quarter. The Internally Generated Revenue for the first quarter of Y2018 stood at N103.476billion, as against N96.7billion recorded in the previous year, thereby accounting for 81 percent of the total revenue of N141billion generated in the quarter. Commissioner for Economic Planning […]
NIS generates N35.72bn in 2017 – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) generated more than N35.72 billion from passports applications in 2017. The NBS said this in a statistics on Immigration for 2017 posted on its website. According to the report, the figure is less than the N36.17 billion generated from passports application as local […]