Atiku wins all polling units at unit 007 Pyakasa, Abuja

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in the eight voting points at Unit 007 Pyakas, Lugbe, FCT

Mr Sadiqu Abdulrazak, the Presiding Officer for the unit, said Abubakar scored 1,205 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 173 votes.

Abdulrazak also announced that the Senatorial candidate for PDP got 913 votes while APC got 444 votes.

For House of Representatives, the candidate for PDP won with 1,102 votes while APC candidate scored a total of 240 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sorting and counting of votes at polling unit 007 Pyakasa lasted till 4.30 a.m on Sunday.

Reacting, the SDP agent, Mr Haruna Dauda, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the process, stating that everything was transparent.

Mr Joshua Shawula, the PDP agent, also noted that INEC staff were fair and the election at the unit was free and fair. (NAN)

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook