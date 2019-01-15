Atiku vows to embrace restructuring

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , has reiterated that he would restructure the country if elected.

He stated this on Tuesday at his Presidential campaign in Osogbo and promised to start the process of restructuring in six months of his administration, if elected.

“You know I have always stood for restructuring and I promise that I will start the process in six month, if elected and I mean it,” he said.

The PDP Presidential candidate also said he would give 40 per cent appointment to youths and 30 percent to women in his government.

While urging the people of the state to vote for him and other PDP candidates, Abubakar also appealed to them to protect their votes.

“I appeal to you to vote for PDP from top to the bottom and your vote for the party means job, security and improved economy,” he said.

Also speaking, Abubakar’s wife, Mrs Titi Abubakar, said a vote for her husband would end suffering in the country.

She urged the electorate to vote for her husband and other PDP candidates, adding that her husband would provide jobs, empower women and end poverty.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, appealed to INEC and security operatives to be neutral during the election.

Secondus also urged the new Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammad, to be fair to all Nigerians.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for Abubakar and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The Osun PDP Chairman, Mr Soji Adagunodo, said the electorate in the state would give 80 per cent of their votes to Abubakar and other PDP candidates in the elections.

Mr Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the Chairman of Coaltion of United Political Parties (CUPP) Steering Committee, said Abubakar would fulfill all his electoral promises, if elected.

