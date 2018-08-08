At last, Senator Akpabio dumps PDP for APC

Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio was welcomed to the ruling party at a rally organised for him by the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC.

Some of the senators in attendance were Abdullahi Yahaya, Abdullahi Gumel from Jigawa State, Muhammed Sani from Niger State, Gbenga Ashafa from Lagos State and former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu.

Also in attendance were Senators Abubakar Kyari from Borno State, Babajide Omoworare from Osun State, Magnus Abe from Rivers, Mao Ohabunwa from Edo and Nelson Efiong from Akwa Ibom.

All the senators were introduced by the Majority Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, equated the capture of Akpabio to the loss of the 14 senators who dumped APC for the PDP. He also said that the Peoples Democratic Party did everything to prevent Akpabio from defecting to the APC.

“This defection has swallowed all other defections. One defection that is more than 14. This is a defection that has shaken the Peoples Democratic Party,” Lawan said.

“This is one defection that has shaken the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its very foundations. They followed Akpabio everywhere. They followed him in Nigeria wherever he went; they followed him overseas to beg on their knees.”

The senate leader described Akpabio as “a very uncommon Nigerian, a nationalist who believes in a united Nigeria, who believes in a stable Nigeria, who believes in the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

“Ikot Ekpene, or let me say Akwa Ibom, do you sincerely and genuinely release to us this very distinguished senator, distinguished Nigerian, uncommon man of integrity, of passion, of patriotism and nationalism to us in the APC caucus? Those in favour, say aye,” he asked the crowd.

The crowd responded with shouts of aye.

