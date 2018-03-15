Assets Declaration: Supreme Court adjourns appeals by Saraki, FG indefinitely

321 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Supreme Court has indefinitely adjourned hearing in the appeals filed by the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Federal Government challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal in the trial of the Senate President for false assets declaration.

The court put off the two appeals indefinitely on Thursday to enable Dr Saraki and the Federal Government file and exchange processes relating to the legal tussle between both parties.

At the resumed hearing, Counsel to the Federal Government Mr Rotimi Jacobs informed the court that the Senate President had just served on him, his response to the cross-appeal of the government and he needed time to study the reply and file his own process and serve same on Dr Saraki as required by law.

Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo, leading four other Justices of the court, however, said that the court would not give a definite date for hearing until all processes have been filed.

Dr Saraki and the government are separately contesting the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja division which nullified 15 out of the 18 charges filed against Saraki by the government for being baseless and frivolous but asked Saraki to open his defense on the remaining three charges.

While Saraki is praying the Supreme Court to void the entire 18 charges, the Federal Government in its own cross-appeal is praying the court to uphold the entire charges against the Senate President for defense.