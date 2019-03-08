Army says it’s investigating invasion of Rivers commissioner’s home, vows to deal with those involved

The Nigerian army has said it is investigating the invasion of the residence of Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Rivers state commissioner of education by its personnel.

The army which stated this In a statement on Friday by Sagir Musa, its spokesperson, assured that any of its personnel involved in the conduct will be dealt with.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed some CCTV footages in circulation on social media and other online platforms, allegedly showing soldiers of the NA and other security agents invading the residence of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja,” Musa said in the statement.

“The NA has started conducting a comprehensive forensic investigation of the footage to authenticate the validity or otherwise of the claims to guide its further actions.

“In the view of these allegations, the NA, for the umpteenth time, categorically reiterate its position in the entire conduct of the 2019 General elections as consistently espoused and directed by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai which is -NA is apolitical, neutral, impartial and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise.

“Any military personnel confirmed to be involved in any professional misconduct, such a person/s would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had condemned the incident, accusing the army of “been dragged into full-time politics”.

A video had emerged earlier on Wednesday showing about five persons identified as family members of Gogo-Jaja fleeing into a direction as armed soldiers barged into their GRA phase 3 home in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

