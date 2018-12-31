Army refutes report on Maiduguri-Monguno road closure

The Nigerian Army on Monday dismissed as ‘untrue’ social media reports indicating the closure of the Maiduguri-Monguno Road.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, made the clarification in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said the reports were misleading as no such closure was announced by the military, adding that the road remained open to motorists and other users.

He disclosed that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE had intensified patrols to ensure safety on the road and called on members of the public to disregard the report.

”The attention of the Headquarters, Theater Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has been drawn to the information making the rounds in the social media and some online blogs that the road connecting Maiduguri and Monguno town in Borno State has been closed to motorists and other road users.

”This is untrue as no such closure has been imposed by the Theater Command.

”Contrary to the insinuations, Maiduguri-Monguno Road remains open to motorists and all law abiding citizens.

”Troops are dominating the road with aggressive patrols while clearance operations to flush out Boko Haram terrorists are ongoing in Baga general area,” he said. (NAN)

