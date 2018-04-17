Army kills four armed herdsmen, arrests 20 in Benue

289 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Nigeria Military on Tuesday said four armed herdsmen have been killed and about 20 other suspects arrested in Benue State.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Texas Chukwu in a statement on Tuesday said the troops of Special Forces arrested the armed herdsmen during a patrol at Teguma village.

“Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion on April 16, 2018, on Operation MESA at Yogbo in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State encountered about 20 militia herdsmen at Teguma village while on patrol.

“Four of the militia herdsmen were neutralised during the encounter while others fled following superior gun power,” the statement read in part.

Items recovered from the suspects include four AK 47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

The Nigerian army also recently killed one herdsman in Benue.

Benue State has been a hotbed of herdsmen-farmers crisis which has led to several attacks that have since sent many Benue residents to their early graves, most notably on New Year’s Day. This resulted in military intervention in the Benue and the commencement of military operation tagged Operation Cat Race.

Troops deployed in Army Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, also known as Cat Race on Wednesday, April 4, killed the herdsman and two persons after intercepting a large number of armed herdsmen on Tuesday, April 4, in Asom village, Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Lingering Attacks

The attacks in Benue took a surprising turn recently when some gunmen laid ambush on police officers in the state.

Four police officers were killed and about 11 others are still missing after the gunmen, on Sunday, laid an ambush on police officers in Benue State.

The attack occurred when the police officers were on a patrol from Anyibe to Ayilamo in Logo Local Government Area of the state.