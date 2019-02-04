Army foils Boko Haram attack in Malam Fatori , kills 4 fighters

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops had successfully foiled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents and also killed four of them at Malam Fatori community in Abadam Local Government Atrea of Borno.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu disclosed that gallant troops of the 118 and 119 Battalions engaged the insurgents when they attempted to attack the border community on Saturday night.

He said that the troops killed four insurgents and recovered high caliber ammunition while several others fled with gunshot wounds.

“On Saturday February 2, 2019; a group of Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack the town taking advantage of darkness but met their Waterloo in an encounter with gallant troops of 118 and 119 Task Force Battalions.

“The vigilant troops engaged the terrorists with heavy fire power, killed four of the attackers while some of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The fleeing terrorists abandoned some of their weapons and equipment which were recovered by the troops”.

Nwachukwu listed the recovered items to include one Light Machine Gun; one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG 7) tubes, three RPG bombs, three RPG chargers, a belt of 200 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, five rounds of 12.7mm ammunition and four Hand Grenades.

He noted that the gallant troops were unrelenting and in hot pursuit of the fleeing insurgents.

According to him, three soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter, adding that they were in stable condition and receiving medical attention. (NAN)

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook