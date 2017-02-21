" /> > Arms seizure raises concerns over proliferation of security agencies at ports | Hallmarknews
Published On: Tue, Feb 21st, 2017

Arms seizure raises concerns over proliferation of security agencies at ports

By FUNSO OLOJO

The interception last Sunday by the Nigeria Customs Service of cache of high calibre arms made up of 661 units of brand new Tomado pump action rifles on the street of Lagos has once against raised serious concerns among the agitated industry stakeholders who have now renewed their calls for the review of the numbers of security agencies which now proliferate the ports.

The arms, hidden with iron doors in a 40-foot container with number PONU/825914, was sneaked out of the Apapa Ports, having been duly cleared by all the relevant security agencies, including the Apapa Customs resident officers.

The offensive consignment was however intercepted by the roving team of the Federal Operation Unit(FOU) which, acting on an intelligence reports, intercepted the Mack truck with registration number BDG 265 XG conveying the contraband goods.

Beyond the frenzy and excitement generated by the seizure, some industry stakeholders were not amused by this discovery.

They alleged that many of such dangerous consignments have been passing through the ports into the Nigerian cities under the nose of the proliferated security agencies at the ports.

A high-ranking Customs officer who craved for anonymity disclosed that there are about 15 government agencies in the ports which are supposed to collaborate the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service whose officers, some respondents lamented, have equally become highly corrupt and compromised.

These numbers sharply contradicted the seven authorized agencies which include Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service, NDLEA, NIMASA , Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service and Port Health.

However, few years ago, during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, the other much-roomed agencies were asked to leave the port but could be called upon whenever their services were needed.

Most of them have since sneaked back to the ports.

Sadly, despite the presence of the Customs officers, the DSS, DMI, The Police and other security agents  who were present at the examination bay to inspect the containers, the arms could still find its way out of the port.

Emma Opara, the Secretary- General of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents(ANLCA) was livid with anger and called on the Federal government to chase away all these security agencies whom he alleged have  compromised their duties.

According to him, if these agencies are weeded out, it will be easy to hold Customs accountable for any wrongdoing.

“This is not the first time arms and ammunitions have been passing through the ports. They should not fool us. It was only when negotiation broke down that the FOU was alerted.

“661 fire arms is no longer a concealment but almost a container load with few doors. These security agents including the Customs all saw these arms. It was a syndicate , all agents have compromised”, the ANLCA scribe alleged.

Opara further declared that the Customs authority in Apapa where the container was cleared should be held culpable and not the hapless junior officers being harassed by the powers that be.

“The wanted officers (who have since surrendered themselves to the Customs Authority)could not be the releasing officers. The releasing officer is always between the rank of Deputy Comptroller or Assistant Comptroller.

“There is no way these releasing officers and the O/C gate could claim ignorance of the whole sordid incident because at the gate, the exiting containers are always re-opened after examination. All the security agents ,including the Customs are culpable and are all corrupt’’ alleged Opara.

His views were corroborated by Osita Chukwu, the National Coordinator, Save Nigeria Importers and Freight Forwarders Coalition, who regarded the incident as a national embarrassment.

“These two officers declared wanted but who have turned themselves in could not have ordered the release of the container. The releasing officers should have been arrested.

“The OC inspection, OC  releasing and OC gate who are in the rank of Deputy Controller and Assistant Comptroller have questions to answer and not the poor junior officers in the rank of Inspector and Assistant Superintendent who are being hooded by the Customs authority”, declared Osita.

It could be recalled that both Abdullahi, an Assistant Superintendent and Odiba Haruna Inah, an Inspector, were declared wanted by the Customs authority in connection with the arms seizure but have since surrendered and arrested by the men of FOU.

However, another Customs officer, Yola Babakiri Ibrahim has also been declared wanted.

This development is coming on the heels of report that the female officer who authorized release of the consignment, one Rose Abetiambe, an Assistant Controller of Customs, has been in detention at the FOU cell in Ikeja since last Monday.

Sources informed that the releasing officer did not deny authorizing the release of the container loaded with the arms “after physical examination” was performed on it.

The sources said Customs authorities are preparing charges to prosecute Abetiambe and others involved in clearing the container.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Customs Federal Operations Unit, have laid siege on Apapa port following the seizure of the pump action riffles.

Sources said customs have invited the officials of APMT, the operator of the terminal who warehoused the offensive consignment and Maeskline, the shipping company that brought in the container.

However, industry commentators have dismissed as untenable the excuse being bandied in Customs quarters that the Customs examiners failed to detect the arms in the container due to faulty scanners.

A top ranking Customs officer at Apapa command has blamed the faulty scanners at the port for the inability of the officers to detect the hidden arms inside the container.

But importers and their agents who ventilated their views over the incident claimed that the Customs have long abandoned the use of scanners for 100 per cent physical examination.

“Even in 2010, in the wake of the seizure of the 13 containers of rocket launchers and other high caliber arms said to have been imported from Iran, Abdullahi Dikko, the then Comptroller-General of Customs, has given a directive to all customs formations to subject all containers to physical examination.

“The order was even strengthened by the present CGC Hammed Ali, who declared that all the scanners which the Customs inherited from the sacked service providers were obsolete and faulty, thereby asking that all consignments should be subjected to 100 per cent examination”, an Apapa –based importer explained.

The unfolding event in the sordid drama, analysts said, has further exposed the escalating corruption in the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The whole world is watching how CGC Ali would handle this embarrassing situation, given his much vaunted anti-corruption stance he never tired of mouthing’’, another respondent, who craved for anonymity, observed.

 

 

 

 

Facebook Comments

comments

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Arms seizure raises concerns over proliferation of security agencies at ports

    By FUNSO OLOJO The interception last Sunday by the Nigeria Customs Service of cache of high calibre arms made up of 661 units of brand new Tomado pump action rifles on the street of Lagos has once against raised serious concerns among the agitated industry stakeholders who have now renewed their calls for the review […]

  • Michael Ajayi: The bridge-builder bows out of NPA

    FUNSO OLOJO “I am a Marxist-socialist who believes that a common man deserves a better life”. That is the philosophy which underpins the life and actions of Chief Micheal Kayode Ajayi, the retiring General Manager of Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA). The ebullient image-maker of the super-rich government agency bows out of the organization this March after […]

  • N4bn 7UP loss exposes rot in real sector

    Okey Onyenweaku Seven up Plc, in a result that has kept investors shuddering, recently posted a mind-boggling N4.8b loss for the third quarter of the year 2016. The result, a total collapse from its 2015 third quarter profit after tax of N2.2b, signposts one of the worst operating performances for the carbonated soft drink manufacturer […]

  • Skye Bank crisis worsens

    …customers, shareholders’ express anxiety Okey Onyenweaku Against the background of an implosion in the earnings of commercial banks in Nigeria, Skye Bank Plc has again grabbed headlines for unsavory reasons. Indeed, emerging developments in the bank underscore a deepening operating and management crisis and has set up the stage for an epic battle to save […]

  • First Bank leads four Nigerian banks in Top 500 Global Banking Brands

        First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named as the most valuable banking brand in Nigeria in The Top 500 Banking Brands of The Banker magazine of the Financial Times  and Brand Finance, London, United Kingdom for the sixth consecutive time.   According to a press release issued on Sunday by the Country […]

  • N4bn loss: Guinness Nigeria faces more challenges

    Okey Onyenweaku The once cheerful faces of shareholders of Guinness Nigeria Plc has suddenly turned gloomy as their company’s fortunes continues to fall into a never-ending hole. Unable to ride on the back of an increasingly weaker consumer market for alcohol, the company found its 2016 financial statement dipped in red ink as it posted […]

  • Forex crisis: $30bn loan in jeorpady

      Okey Onyenweaku Anxiety is beginning to cloud the possibility of international lenders to give Nigeria the $ 30 billion she needs to restructure her sagging economy. The Nation’s economy which slipped into a recession in the first quarter of 2016 has continued to deepen the government’s desperation for far reaching solutions. The recent drop […]

  • Anxiety over Banks’ year end results

    Okey Onyenweaku Anxiety has begun to drench the expectations of analysts and other stakeholders alike as they continue to fret over the release of year end 2016 results for banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The anxiety of investors reflects the adverse impact a full year of falling gross domestic product (GDP) growth […]

  • Prospects of market recovery bleak

      .           Stocks lose N4trn in 3 years; Blue chips shed 47% value Okey Onyenweaku Nine years after the melt down of global financial markets in 2008, the Nigerian stock market has taken a frightening tumble as the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) dropped by an astonishing 60% or -10.7% per annum on a compound […]

  • NICON Insurance, micro finance banks sign MoU to boost Nigeria’s business frontiers

      NICON Insurance has signed a memorandum of Understanding with the National Association of Micro Finance Banks (NAMFB) in order to stem the harsh effects of economic recession on small scale businesses in the country. The pact, sealed by NICON with the umbrella micro finance body, composed of 978 members, is said to be targeted […]

  • Lloyd’s threat: Anxiety as AON struggles to save Nigerian airlines

    There is unease among domestic airlines in Nigeria following a threat by Lloyd’s of London, the world’s leading insurance market, to blacklist them over irregular payment of premiums. This is another unfortunate consequence of a biting economic recession Nigeria is currently undergoing which has among other things thrown the nation into acute shortage of foreign […]

  • Ports get harmonised support portal

      Maritime activities closed last Friday with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) saying the nation’s ports are ready to absorb increase in imported vehicles expected from government’s ban on importation of vehicles through land borders. The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, gave the indication in Lagos to mark her 100 days in office. […]

  • NDIC, CBN set up committee to study digital currency

      The Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has said that the commission and CBN had set up a committee to look into the trending “digital currency, ‘Bitcoin’. Ibrahim said this at the ongoing 2016 Workshop for Financial Correspondents in Kaduna. The theme of the workshop is “Economic Recession and the […]

  • Rice smuggling thrives in spite of ban

      The smuggling of rice through the land borders has continued to thrive in Badagry area of Lagos State in spite of the Federal Government’s ban on the practice. Markets along Badagry Expressway close to Seme border, are stocked with various varieties of smuggled rice, especially as the Christmas season approaches. A smuggler, who identified […]

  • Ugwuanyi’s fate hangs in the balance as Appeal Court fails to decide

    The protracted legal tussle between the Enugu State governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former senator representing Enugu North senatorial zone, Ayogu Eze is poised to last longer than anticipated as the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson last week Thursday, reserved judgment on an appeal filed by Eze seeking […]

  • Hallmarknews Backpage

    On November 8, 2016 Americans elected Donald Trump as their 45th president.  By the time you’re reading this, Mr. Trump would have named all his nominees for leadership of various government departments. The president-elect, who will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017, has not only unveiled the lineup of his cabinet, he has also specified […]


Take a Poll

Please wait...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Enter your email address and be the first to know when our article is published.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER NOW