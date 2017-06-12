Arewa quit order: Nigerians renew call for restructuring

…we will proceed to ICC if – Uwazurike

OBINNA EZUGWU

Reactions and condemnations have continued to trail last week’s quit notice given to Igbo residents in the North by a group of Northern youths under the auspices of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), even as many have expressed shock that days after both the Kaduna State government and the Inspector General of Police gave orders for their arrest, nothing has happened and the youths, meanwhile, have continued to insist that the Igbo must leave the region.

In a chat with Business Hallmark, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga stated vehemently that if the federal government failed to take the necessary actions, Ndigbo would proceed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek justice. He said Nigerians should bear in mind that those agitating for Biafra have carried out their agitations in a peaceful manner, but notwithstanding, violence had often been brought to bear on them.

“The ultimatum given by the amorphous group should be paid 100 percent attention by the security agencies in this country,” he said. “Let it be borne in mind that the Biafra agitation is peaceful and does not threaten anybody, but the full weight of the security agencies has been brought to bear on the agitators, including deaths, arrests, detention without trial and flagrant disobedience of court orders and prosecution.”

Uwazurike suggested that the fact that the group was allowed to use the prestigious Arewa House in Kaduna, it was likely they were being sponsored while warning that Ndigbo will proceed to ICC if nothing is done about the threat.

“It is not surprising that this amorphous group was given the prestigious Arewa House to ventilate all the rubbish it did. God has given everyone wisdom, but it appears the sponsors of the satanic can only use theirs negatively.

“We call on those who have the instruments of government to realize that the constitution of this country states unequivocally in section 14 that the primary function of government is the security and welfare of the citizens.

“This threat to Ndigbo calls for urgent attention, if that is not done, we will have no choice but to proceed to the ICC.”

In his own remarks, Senator Aliu-Sabi Abdullahi describe the development as a “condemnable act,” “unfortunate” and against the tenets of democracy and rule of law.

He pointed out that the youths had neither the legality, legitimacy nor the mandate of the people to issue such order.

In a communique issued during their 7th plenary in Enugu on Thursday and signed by its Deputy Leader, Chief (Mrs) Maria Okwor and Publicity Secretary, Rev. Fr. John Odey, the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) pointed out that although many, especially Northern leaders had risen to condemn the ultimatum, there was a need to understand that the emotions that inspired it is deep seated. The Assembly praised various sections of the country who had spoken up, but said calling for calm without addressing the structural issues that breed such bad blood was not acceptable any more.

“The ECA commends the South East governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership, our friends and lovers of truth from the middle belt, the South West, the Niger Delta and beyond, for standing by our people as we are asked to quit the North,” the statement read. “ECA, assures the Northern Leaders who reprimanded and disowned the quit notice givers that everybody knows that the emotions that inspired the quit order is so deep seated, and stagnation as a result of the faulty, unitary structure, are so fundamental, that the platitude from right thinking Northern folks, who called for peace and calm without addressing the real truth, cannot and will not solve the problem.”

“Calling for calm and unity without addressing the truth, is unhelpful and deceitful. What is the real truth? Ninety five percent of the oppressed do not want to continue the 1970 experiment of master/servant relationship. Restructure Nigeria now or let us go.

“The 47 year old humiliating experience in Nigeria is unacceptable, we cannot take it anymore. Death, in the process of fighting for our honour and dignity is better than eternal slavery. We are tired of Nigeria as presently constituted. We simply do not wish to transfer our second class status to our progeny, Period”.

The group also took a swipe at what it called “childish reactions by the oppressor and their agents,” which according to it, included issuing press releases in the name of nonexistent South East groups, reprimanding Kanu, reminiscent of RIPOB AND TRIPOB, noting that such cannot in any way resolve the issue of total loss of faith in Nigeria as presently constituted by more than half of the population, and if anything, these “desperate reactions,” only confirm to all, that the oppressor has run out of ideas.

In another dimension, concerns are building over failure of the Kaduna State police command to arrest signatories to the statement despite two express orders to that effect by the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the IG of police, Ibrahim Idris with some establishing possible ethic or religious bias.

“The Kaduna State governor has ordered their arrest, but up till today (Friday), nobody has been arrested,” lamented Mr Adetokumbo Mumuni, executive director, SERAP. “Once we begin to interpret criminality on the basis of ethnicity, religion or sect, we are missing the point,” he noted.

Adding that, “the security agencies do not even need the to Kaduna governor to order them before they arrest criminals.”

The state police command had, however, promised to deal with them in the same manner it had dealt with the IPOB in the South East.

It would be recalled that the said Northern youths had on Tuesday last week, in what it called “Kaduna Declaration,” asked all Igbo residents in the North to vacate the region, a decision they said was in response to the demand by some Igbo youths for Biafra.

“With the effective date of this declaration, which is today, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, all Igbo currently residing in any part of northern Nigeria are, hereby, served notice to relocate within three months and all northerners residing in the South-East are advised likewise,” the AYCF officials led by the group’s National President, Yerima Shettima, said at a press conference in Kaduna.

“All northern civil societies and pressure groups are, by this declaration, mandated to mobilize for sustained, coordinated campaigns at their respective state Government Houses, state Houses of Assembly, local government council secretariats and traditional palaces.”

The declaration immediately drew condemnations from across the country. However the Middle Belt Youth Council (MBYC) called their bluff, saying that the Igbo were welcome to their states.

In a statement signed by its president, Emma Zopmal, the MBYC said the region was ready to offer Ndigbo asylum if the core North asks them to leave. The group insisted that the Middle Belt was not part of the North, and should the country decide to disintegrate, they were ready to be on their own. They used the opportunity to call on their people to support the anti grazing bill being proposed by states in the region as according to them, it would help curb the menace of Fulani herdsmen.

Similar condemnations also came from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Afenifere, South East and South South Network, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ijaw Youths and other Niger Delta as well as notable individuals like former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who said he was alarmed by the latest “dangerous outbursts,” and warned that it does not augur well for the North and the country at large.

The former VP noted that for a country already facing threats of disunity, such ultimatum and counter rhetoric at this time was most irresponsible and callous, because it was capable of setting off a chain of ugly events beyond anyone’s control. He advised the federal government to be proactive and listen to the growing clamour for the restructuring of the country, pointing out that without it, the country was doomed.

The Borno State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Kashim Shettima, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues in Maiduguri on Wednesday evening said the group does not have any mandate to give such order, noting they were nonentities seeking attention. He assured that he was in touch with his colleagues in all the 19 Northern States, promising that there would be no break down of order.

Despite the outrage however, the youths had on Thursday, held another meeting and insisted that Ndigbo must leave the North. They however denied calling for violence while asking ECOWAS and the United Nations to conduct a referendum so that the Igbo could leave Nigeria if they wanted. Meanwhile, both the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have asked Igbo people residing in the North to as a matter of urgency, begin to relocate to the East.

According to MASSOB Leader, Uche Madu, the quit notice did not come as a “surprise. “MASSOB is aware that such rascality will happen. As a matter of fact, this is the only rascality exhibited by sponsored Arewa youths to forcefully exit the people of Biafra residing in Arewa land that MASSOB will 100 per cent support.

“Their Boko Haram tactics didn’t work as planned. We pledge our total support towards this divinely approved quit notice”.

“MASSOB congratulates the Arewa political, religious, traditional and opinion leaders who sponsored their youths wing by using Arewa House in Kaduna for this greatest meeting of a coalition of Islamic fundamentalist”.

“As there is no other alternative to stop Biafra freedom, the northern leaders have resorted to using their youths wing to start terrorising the people of Biafra living in the northern region. What they saw during the sit-at-home exercise to mark the 50th anniversary celebration of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu marvelled them irrespective of the promises made to them by their stooges in Biafra land.

“MASSOB urges our people to start returning home now. Don’t wait till the three months for quit notice to expire. MASSOB is begging our people to re-invest their investments back to Biafra land.”

In the meantime, Nzuko Umunna, a socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo, has launched a complaint platform to receive what it called any possible violent attack on any Igbo person living in the north following the threat.

The group In its press release signed by Ngozi Odumuko (coordinator) and Jude Ndukwe (publicity secretary), condemned the order by the northern group, describing it as “puerile” while praising the Kaduna governor for his swift reaction.

“While we would have loved to ignore such puerile calls by these obscure groups, it is pertinent to put our people on high alert following the antecedents of some misguided youths who over the years have always falsely assumed that they have the monopoly of violence over every other person.

“We want to believe and we have strong reasons to do so, that the position of these youths on the Igbo resident in the north is not the same as those of the larger population including the elders, traditional rulers, political leaders, businessmen/women, leaders of thought, students and all law abiding citizens of that region.

The United Nations also on Thursday, called on different ethnic groups in Nigeria to be more tolerant to ensure unity and peace in the country. The world body’s Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who said this in a statement expressed concerns over the quit ultimatum and advised all concerned to give peace a chance.

“We have to work together to resolve peacefully any concern that different groups in the country may have,” he said. “I am heartened by reactions of leaders from all over the country condemning this ultimatum.

“UN calls for tolerance and a spirit of togetherness in transparency to address the concerns of all the citizens in a peaceful manner,” he concluded.

Nonetheless, both the South East governor’s forum and the South East Senate caucus have advised Ndigbo in the North to stay put but take precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, gave the assurance on Thursday at a press briefing in Abakaliki.

Similarly, in a statement by its Chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate caucus described the order as an unconstitutional and a blow to the country’s unity, while calling on the Igbo to ignore it.

