Appear in court, police give Melaye ultimatum

Senator Melaye is to be arraigned on a case of conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms already filed before a Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Police had on March 24, 2018, issued an invitation and a court summon had been issued to Senator Melaye, both of which he did not honour.

He said the Senator is wanted on grounds of criminal offences of conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

According to the PRO, Melaye’s summon follows the arrest of two men in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, on January 19, after they confessed to having committed various crimes such as kidnappings and armed robbery.

They also disclosed that the Senator had handed them a bag containing firearms.

The PRO while parading Kabiru Seidu and five other suspects who escaped from a detention facility in Lokoja, today said it is in the interest of Senator Melaye to voluntarily report to the Police in order to forestall the execution of an arrest warrant issued against him.

Mr Moshood explains that the suspects whose confession indicted Senator Melaye and Mohammed Audu as sponsors of thuggery in Kogi will be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lokoja on May 10, 2018.