APC unveils new website, social media accounts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a new website and other official social media accounts.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi gave the website address as www.officialapcng.com

Abdullahi said the APC Twitter handle is https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg

The other social media accounts of the ruling party are: Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/

*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/

*YouTube: Official APC Nigeria

Abdullahi said the newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content.

“This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states”.

Abdullahi said APC’s new website will be regularly updated with news on party accomplishments and events.

“Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the Contact Us page. Also follow the APC on the listed social media accounts”, Abdullahi said.