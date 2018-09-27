-
Oil Marketers urges FG to pay over N650bn subsidy arrears
Oil marketers on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to hasten payment of over N650 billion subsidy arrears to save their assets from being taken over by banks. The marketers, under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), which include Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers […]
Minimum Wage: Hold Govt responsible for prolonged nationwide strike, says organised Labour
The Organised labour has resolved to continue the two-day warning strike should the federal government refuse to comply with them by dropping its figure for the implementation of the national minimum wage. The organised unions who spoke through the Vice president, Nigeria Labour congress, Amechi Asugwni, while addressing workers before the mop-up demonstration, said that […]
APC screens Communication Minister out of Oyo governorship primaries over NYSC certificate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined to clear the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, for its governorship primaries. Shittu, who is interested in becoming the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, was screened out of the primary for not having a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. The National Working Committee of the party […]
CBN withdraws 83 MFBs operating licenses
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the revocation of licenses of 83 Microfinance Banks operating in the country. Punch online reports that the closure of the affected institutions, according to the apex bank took effect from December 20, 2013. In view of the closure, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has been appointed the provisional […]
Financial Derivative projects inflation to hit 13% year end
Nigeria’s inflation rate would accelerate to 13 per cent at the end of 2018 due to increased money supply caused by political spending, the Financial Derivative Company has stated. The country’s inflation rose to 11.23 per cent in August from 11.14 per cent the previous month. In its analysis of the outcome of the Monetary […]
Core investors withdrawal scuttles Nigeria Air
The last minute pull out of core investors forced Nigeria to suspend the establishment of a national carrier, Nigeria Air, information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has disclosed. NAN reports that he said in Lagos that the decision became necessary because the Federal Government resolved not to finance the project alone. He noted, however, that […]
NSE retains ISO 27001:2013 certification
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has retained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) for the third year consecutively. The re-certification followed a rigorous independent audit of NSE’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) by the British Standard Institute (BSI), to ensure that the principles of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) […]
Labour insists on nationwide strike as meeting with FG ends in deadlock
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on its planned strike as the meeting with the Federal Government has ended in a deadlock. According to Channels TV report, the meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Tripartite Committee was to look into the issue of the minimum wage which has led […]
Naira loses 28 kobo to exchange N364 against dollar in I&E Fx window
The Naira on Wednesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the investors’ window, trading at N364, weaker than N363.72 posted on Tuesday. Market turnover stood at 264.04 million dollars, while it traded at N306.35 to the dollar at the official CBN window. At the parallel market, the Naira closed at N359.5 to the dollar, while […]
Fee income pushes Fidelity Bank profit up 31% in H1 2018
FELIX OLOYEDE Double digit growth in earning assets, deposits and fee income spurred Fidelity Bank to improve its profit in the first six months of 2018. The Bank grew its gross earnings marginally by 3.6 per cent to N88.92 billion, driven by 33.8 per cent increase in fee and commission income and 2.5 per cent […]
Equity market resumes bearish trend, drops 0.46%
The Nigerian equity market on Wednesday reversed the gains it recorded the previous as speculators position to take profit from price fluctuations. The All Share Index (ASI) was down 0.46 per cent to close the day’s trading session at 32,963.27 points, while market capitalization shed N55.19 million to close at N12.03 trillion. The industrial index, […]
Fed. Reserve raises rates, foresees three more years of economic growth
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, and forecast three more years of economic growth as the U.S. central bank left its policy for steady rate rises in place, Reuters reports. In a statement that marked the end of the era of “accommodative” monetary policy, Fed policymakers lifted the benchmark overnight lending […]
Shippers’ council targets cost reduction at ports
The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) says it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with shipping companies on reducing the cost of doing business at ports to 35 per cent. The NSC Executive Secretary, Mr Hassan Bello, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. He spoke on […]
For the records: President Buhari’s address at the 73rd UN General Assembly (Full speech)
STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 73RD SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK, 25TH SEPTEMBER, 2018. Madam President, Fellow Heads of State and Government, Mr. Secretary-General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen, On behalf of the Government and people of […]
ELAN’s National Lease Conference Focuses on Stimulating Valuable Investments for Sustainable Growth
In furtherance of its objective of promoting the business of leasing in Nigeria, Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has concluded plans to organise the 16th Annual National Lease Conference with focus on the economy. The conference is the highest gathering of stakeholders in the leasing industry and a platform for brainstorming on issues pertinent […]
KIAKIAFX partners TURTLEWAX BDC on FX transfers
KiaKiaFX, an indigenous Fintech company has signed a technical services agreement with Turtlewax BDC to promote the sale of retail Foreign Exchange (FX) where customers can exchange FX from the comfort of their homes offices via desktop, tablet or mobile device. Speaking in Lagos, the Managing Director, KiaKia FX, Abisoye Coker, said the digital platform […]