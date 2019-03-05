APC presidential committee orders Oshiomhole to lift Okorocha’s suspension within 48 hours

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Support Committee, (PSC) South East Zone, has given the Adams Oshiomhole let National Working Committee of the party 48 hours ultimatum to lift the suspension of Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

According to the Presidential Committee which made the demand at a press briefing in Owerri on Tuesday, said the suspension of the Imo governor came to it as a rude shock, as according to it, the suspension was done by a cabal.

The committee wondered why the party would suspend Okorocha who it described as one the major financier of the party, alleging that the suspension was a ploy to disorganise Ndigbo ahead of the 2023 presidential election believed to be the turn of the zone to produce a president.

The committee was led by the Director of Inter-Party Affairs, South East, Robert Ngwu; National Legal Adviser, Ejikeme Ugwu and Director, Political Matters, Comrade Maxwel Okoye.

“Okorocha’s suspension came to us as a rude shock. There is no way a cabal can suspend a major financier of the party. We give the NWC and the national chairman 48 hours to reverse the suspension without delay else, we will resort to legal and mass action against the leadership of APC,” the committee said.

“The suspension is aimed at disorganising Igbo ahead of 2023. Oshiomhole cannot wake up and suspend a major financier of the party. We plead with Buhari not to allow some few individuals to rubbish his friends because we know that Okorocha is a good friend of the president.”

It would be recalled that the APC NWC had suspended Governor Okorocha alongside Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Osita Okechukwu and Usani Uguru over alleged anti-party activities.

