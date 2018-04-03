APC governors keep mum after meeting Buhari

225 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept mum after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Council Chambers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance all the governors under the APC platform.

Before the meeting started the governors were seen in what looked like a heated argument discussing matters that might not be unconnected with issues surrounding tenure extension for the party’s elected officials.

At the end of the meeting, the governors left the State House without speaking with journalists on the outcome of the dialogue.

The President had earlier in February met with the APC governors when he was in his hometown in Daura in Katsina State.

Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, led the governors on the visit, coming exactly one year to the presidential election.

Okorocha told journalists that the governors were in Daura to commiserate with President Buhari over the loss of two members of his extended family.

Some of those in attendance include the governors of Kogi (Yahaya Bello), Niger (Abubakar Bello), Borno (Kashim Shettima) and Nasarawa (Tanko Al-Makura).

Others are Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Abdullahi Ganduju (Kano), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) among others.