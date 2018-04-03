-
APC governors keep mum after meeting Buhari
The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept mum after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Council Chambers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance all the governors under the APC platform. Before the meeting started the governors were seen in what looked like a heated […]
-
PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen
Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders. PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former […]
-
Hate speech bill: Lawyers, activists, knock senate
OBINNA EZUGWU The Hate Speech Bill debated at the Nigerian senate has continued to attract condemnations by lawyers and civil rights activists who insist the move is draconian and must therefore, not be allowed to see the light of the day. Although some members of the Senate, especially Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the red chamber’s […]
-
Gov Okorocha will end like all mortals – Chief Uwazurike
Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike says that the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s days would soon be over, stressing that like all mortals, he cannot decide the future. He also has noted that from the actions of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, […]
-
Obasanjo slams Buhari’s govt again as Presidency responds
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the government has failed. The former president said this on Monday when he received members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. “The first lesson I learnt in my military […]
-
China slams tariffs on US pork, 127 others
China has responded to US imposition of tariffs on imports of Aluminium and steel by slamming tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products including frozen pork, wine and certain fruits and nuts. The tariffs, to take effect on Monday, were announced late on Sunday by China’s finance ministry and matched a list […]
-
CAP in spreadsheet…painting a meltdown
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc is a household products and paint manufacturing firm that has seen better days. The company’s management has been superb in keeping a tight lid on costs but has found it difficult to pile in the paying bodies to shore up revenues. The problem has already started […]
-
Access, Ecobank reward shareholders with mouth watering returns
As the economy continues to show signs of better days, results of listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are also painting a fair picture of improvement. Access bank Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) have both joined the league of G T Bank and Zenith Banks whose results have kept investors smiles warm […]
-
First Bank restrategises for greater heights
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As far as banks go, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is reworking a business model that has suffered pain. The new bank management led by Dr Adesola Adedutan is changing the banks direction by becoming an aggressive retail behemoth leveraging digitization as a platform for market dominance. At a recent breakfast […]
-
Danjuma: Roar of the tiger
By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically […]
-
Cancer Spread: Newly discovered ‘Organ’ could play role
Thanks to a laser-equipped mini-microscope developed by a French start-up, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly. Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there, at least not in complex […]
-
Alleged looters’ list: Secondus demands N1.5bn compensation, apology
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has demanded for a public apology and the sum of N1.5billion as compensation, following the list of alleged looters revealed by the Federal Government. Mr Secondus made the demand on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, one day after […]
-
Senator Mantu confesses: I helped rig elections
A former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, has revealed how he helped his party to win elections in the past. Senator Mantu, who was a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ‘confessed the truth’ during an interview on Hard Copy, a Channels Television programme that airs on Friday. […]
-
NSE: Market reopens April 3 as Nestle leads gainers table
The market would reopen on April 3 following the March 30 and April 2 public holidays declared by the Federal Government to mark Easter celebrations, as Nestle Nigeria PLC led the gainers’ table at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) appreciating by N39.70 to close at N1,380 per share on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria […]
-
Treasury looters: FG names Secondus, others in PDP
The Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power. At a media briefing in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Seconduns took N200 million from the office […]
-
Why Lekki Deep Seaport is important to Nigeria’s economy – Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained the importance of the Lekki Deep Seaport to Nigeria’s economy. The Minister said that the Deep Seaport will improve and upgrade the capacity of the Nigerian ports which are already existing in the country. ” Every country that desires a market share in the global maritime space […]