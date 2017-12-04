" /> Anxiety rises over health of banks | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Dec 4th, 2017

Anxiety rises over health of banks

…as recent Fitch downgrade poses new questions

BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY

All may not be as well with Nigerian banks as the domestic regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would have many believe. Buried in a heap of poor quality loan assets in the guise of high none performing loans (NPL’s), a growing number of banks seem to be living on borrowed time as they struggle to recover sticky assets and pare down their loan loss provisions.

Indeed, recently the international credit rating agency, Fitch, marked a down grade in the credit ratings of virtually all Nigerian banks as the agency pointed to the worsening condition of their credits. Within the year Fitch’s analysts downgraded the outlook for four Nigerian banks from stable to negative; the banks were Zenith Bank, GT Bank, First Bank and Diamond Bank.   The problems with the banks downgraded were attributed to, ‘heightened vulnerability of capital due to downside asset quality risks’ which in simpler terms meant that these banks were finding it increasingly difficult to get back the monies that they lent to customers .

Third quarter 2017 results for nearly all the banks have been dyed in rose colour. Nine months results for the banks have shown profit figures glide up as the economy edges out of recession. But how real are the numbers? Truth be told with discussions with a fair number of bankers who did not want their names put in print, the profit tally for most of the banks, ‘where beautiful Picasso replicas, as brilliant as they were; they were all fake’ said a senior manager of one of the banks with headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.  He insisted that, ‘you cannot make omelets without breaking eggs, with interest rates at double  digits and manufacturers rolling in escalating debt as retailers groan in agony, how the heck does a bank make money with customers hung over a barrel?’, he asked pensively. When it was pointed out that banks had stopped granting credit and had actually become more comfortable simply buying treasury instruments at double digit yields he agreed but noted that, ‘banks may have been able to turn a trick or two by buying treasuries over the last two years, but that is not core retail banking; it is more of an investment banking function and it still does not address the problem of proper loan loss charges against risk assets that have already been created.’ In other words most banks have made inadequate provisions for loan impairments or bad credits and have simply engaged in a number of clever accounting rouses to restructure bad loans to make them appear hale and perhaps hearty.

READ  FG appoints Abdul Zubair to replace suspended SEC DG

It is obviously difficult to establish how bad Nigerian commercial bank loan portfolios precisely are, especially as even the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the sector’s chief regulator, and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC) often get caught on the wrong foot as bank examiners serially underestimate impairment charges required by banks to cover their deteriorating loan assets. This has led to independent observers classifying bank loans as a mixture of financial fact, fiction and something one analyst recently called ‘faction’, a grey area between reality and outright falsehood.

Peering through reams of recently published financial data is not likely to shed very much light on the warm matter of bank assets and capital adequacy. The problem of poor bank loan books is not just that of the smart reclassification of bank loans by managers form non-performing to performing but also the accounting convention of using historical valuation of bank assets rather than adjustment of the assets on the books by marking to market which means that if interest rates go up the value of banks assets simultaneously go down and vice versa. It would also mean that the increasing riskiness of bank loans when interest rates rise would be better captured on bank books when loan quality is measured as weaker when rates go up; in other words as interest rates go up bank loan quality comes down.

As lending rates have hovered between 25 and 28 per cent over the last two years, bank asset quality has taken a turn for the worse. The CBN estimates that delinquent loans as a proportion of loans outstanding on average industry wide is about 12 per cent as against the regulatory rate of 5 per cent. But even the twelve per cent claim is disputable. Investigations suggest a more accurate rate of double that number putting real average loan impairment ratio closer to 25 per cent or a quarter of all loans outstanding.  This clearly indicates that banks would have to recapitalize operations to reduce leverage (debt to equity ratio) and build greater strength in balance sheets.

READ  Maina’s can of worms

In a telephone conversion with Business Hallmark, former President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chidi Ajaegbu, noted that the challenge of bank credit assets and their current levels of equity was not dire enough to cause major worry, ‘I don’t think we have an immediate systemic problem but something must be done to ensure that we do not slide into systemic distress’. He was of the opinion that banks may need to raise their capital base in 2018 by either rights issue or Initial Public Offers (IPO’s).

Also commenting on the issue, Dr. Afolabi Olowokere of Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) said it is a known fact that the relatively low capital base of banks could constitute a serious problem for such institutions anywhere in the world. ‘It is normal that the capitalisation of banks will be eroded at a time like this if you consider the huge non-performing loans which they have to provide for. I hope the banks do not suffer any shocks because they have links with one another, poor management of one could set off a contagion that hurts all’’, he said.

In his own observations Dr. Adi Bongo, economist and faculty member, Lagos Business School was of the view that the recent Fitch downgrades of local bank was a fallout of the poor macroeconomic management that started last year, adding that the banking industry suffered huge capital flight as portfolio investments that were plugged into banks during the consolidation period, began to pull out on concerns over macroeconomic direction.

He further explained that, ‘Nigeria has been performing poorly in capital importation. As money began to leave the system, banks where many portfolio investors had plunked capital, started having liquidity challenges.’ Noting that, ‘…because of the state of the economy, non-performing loans in banks have increased geometrically. The combination of these two issues has caused banks to face serious challenges, except those that have strong equity bases.’

With calls for bank assets to be marked to market or at least made compliant with International Accounting Standards Board’s (IASB’s) IFRS 9 rules, the days of bankers running rings around regulators in regards to the quality of their balance sheets is slowly fading into distant memory or at least that is the hope.

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Nigeria’s Debt Service ratio falls to 45%

    Nigeria has made significant improvement in its debt-service-to-revenue ratio as it dropped from 66 per cent to 45 per cent. This is coming on the back of improved revenue mobilisation from both domestic and foreign sources. The government has been aggressively driving its tax reform with the introduction of Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme […]

  • Banks’ NPLs reach 10-month high in Q3

    FELIX OLOYEDE Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the Nigerian banking industry hit 10-month in September, latest data from the the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has shown. The report quoted by CNBC states that NPLs in the Nigerian banking sector reached N2.42 trillion at the end of Q3 2017, which is 10-month record high. Muyiwa Oni, […]

  • OPEC Crude Output Drops to Six-Month Low

    Crude production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries dropped again in November to a six-month low. Total production fell 80,000 barrels a day to 32.47 million a day last month, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. That was the lowest level since May, when output was 32.29 […]

  • Lagos revives abandoned waste to energy resourcing projects

    By ABATAN ADEWALE JOSEPH Lagos state government is exploring every available opportunity to ensure power supply in the state in view of the dwindling performance of the energy companies in the country. As the business and industrial hub of the economy, Lagos has suffered huge economic losses on account of poor power supply. Governor Akinwumi […]

  • FG appoints Abdul Zubair to replace suspended SEC DG

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the appointment of Abdul Zubair as acting Director General. The commission while making the announcement, also reassured the investing public of continued stability of the Nigerian capital market following last week’s suspension of its Director General, Mounir Gwarzo. It would be recalled that Gwarzo was directed […]

  • Kano spends N9bn monthly on salary payment, says Ganduje

    The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said his administration spends N9 billion monthly on payment of workers’ salaries. He added that this effort was commendable in a period where most state governments have not been able to pay salaries as a result of the economic situation in the country. He spoke  in Kano state […]

  • FG’s Npower scheme derailing, faces imminent collapse – Investigation

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The N-Power scheme, introduced by the Federal Government, as a social safety net to reduce the rate of graduate unemployment afflicting the country, is fast derailing from its original objective, and faces imminent collapse, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. While the Federal Government, particularly its major proponent, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had […]

  • Gwarzo: The many troubles of a regulator

      By FELIX OLOYEDE These are unpleasant times for Mounir Gwarzo, Chief Executive Office, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as he was placed on suspension last week by a previously gun shy Minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. Gwarzo’s position as SEC boss became shaky as a nongovernmental organisation,   Centre for Anti-Corruption and […]

  • 2018 budget: High on hope, low on prospects

      .           Promises of growth and development may be unattainable The 2018 budget will go down in history as the most vilified and repudiated by the legislature that is supposed to give it a stamp of authority. Last week, the two chambers of the National Assembly took a perfunctory appraisal of the budget and consigned […]

  • Anxiety rises over health of banks

    …as recent Fitch downgrade poses new questions BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY All may not be as well with Nigerian banks as the domestic regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would have many believe. Buried in a heap of poor quality loan assets in the guise of high none performing loans (NPL’s), a growing number of banks […]

  • Maina’s can of worms

    By OBINNA EZUGWU At the hearing conducted by the Hon. Aliyu Madaki-led House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service last week, Nigerians were treated to a show of childish buck-passing. One could draw a parallel between […]

  • Resurgent Equity market signals stronger economic recovery

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in the Nigerian equity market have every reason to be happy as the year gradually winds down. Those of who invested early in the year and carefully mixed their portfolio based on the NSE 30 Index would have made a kill should the market close bullish. This is reflected in the […]

  • (Editorial) APGA, a future in jeopardy  

    The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) fought a good fight to retain power in Anambra state last month. Should the result have been different, and it easily could have been, it would have marked the beginning of the end for the party. Power of incumbency, emotional attachment to APGA among the Igbo, rifts within the […]

  • How CIA Killed Bob Marley

    Former CIA agent Bill Oxley has confessed on his deathbed to assassinating Bob Marley on behalf of the American government, online medium, News Wire reports. A 79-year-old retired officer of the CIA, Bill Oxley, has made a series of stunning confessions since he was admitted to the Mercy Hospital in Maine on Monday and told […]

  • I remain founder of APGA; Umeh is a liar – Chief Okorie

    By Obinna Ezugwu Erstwhile chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie has explained that despite attempts by some individuals to attribute the founding of the party to the late Biafra leader, Chief Emeka Ojukwu, he remained the founder of the party. Okorie who made the clarification in a statement signed by […]

  • 2019: APGA may adopt Buhari

    By Obinna Ezugwu The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is considering endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) for second term ahead of the 2019 general election Business Hallmark has learnt. The party believes that the level playing field the president provided during the recently concluded governorship election in […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+