" /> Analysts fault IMF call for tax holiday abolition | Hallmarknews
Published On: Sun, Nov 5th, 2017

Analysts fault IMF call for tax holiday abolition

FELIX OLOYEDE

Economic analysts have picked holes in International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) position that the Federal government should halt tax holidays given to companies with pioneer status, saying the agency argument was borne out of lack of the understanding of the challenges in Nigeria’s business environment.

The IMF recently urged Nigerian government to stop giving out tax waivers because it is detrimental to the country’s revenue as it breeds corruption. It advised the government to revamp the current tax system in the country. The House of Representative had in June invited Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), selected companies and other stakeholders involved in the pioneer status grant process in a bid to investigative criteria for selecting the listed entities for tax holiday.

The government in August lifted the suspension on tax waivers for companies with pioneer status and introduced new guidelines as well as a revamped Pioneer list with the addition of 27 key industries and deletion of two industries at a biennial review of the list.

Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, explained that the government decided to review the list of Pioneer industries and products after considering the economic realities of Nigeria and in pursuance of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

READ 

“Our environment is very harsh for business, so there is nothing wrong for government to encourage investment during tax holiday,” said Mr. Ambrose Oruche, Director, Corporate Affairs Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). “What the government is losing in company tax and withholding tax, it would gain from job creation, import dues and personal income tax.”

He argued that tax holiday is an incentive to investors to do business in the country despite the challenging operating environment.

Nigeria made a huge leap in World Bank’s Easing of Doing Business ranking released last week. The country moved 24 points to 145th position from 169 out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index for 2018. The improvement in the country standing was underpinned on the efforts the government has been to boost the ease of doing business in the country. Vice president Yemi Osinbajo while acting as President signed three executive orders in May to make Nigeria more conductive for business.

“It is part of the functions of IMF to give its views on the economic policies of country. It is now left for the country to take the advice or modify it,” noted Mr Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Company Limited.

He posited that the country does not have to completely do away with tax holiday for companies with pioneer status, because of its benefits, but there, however, need for the modification of the current tax waivers system.

READ  2019 re-election fireworks explode

“The pioneer status that allows companies to enjoy tax holiday for additional investment should be modified. What we should have is a pioneer status that grant tax holiday for only initial capital investment in a sector that has been classified as pioneer,” Chukwu added.

The Pioneer Status Incentives Act of 2014 gave 5 years tax holiday  to  companies investing in an industry be categorised as pioneer but the revised guideline released in August has reduced the tax holiday period to 3 years.
ActionAid, an international non-governmental organization whose primary aim is to work against poverty and injustice worldwide, in its recent report titled: “Leaking Revenue – How a big tax break to European gas companies has cost Nigeria billions”, revealed that the country lost about $3.3billion due to tax waivers it gave to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

Mrs. Funke Opeke, managing director, MainOne, a technology company reasoned the inclusion of software development and e-commerce in the pioneer status list is expected to stimulate entrepreneurial drive and emergence of new businesses (especially amongst the youth) and further assuage some of the challenges plaguing the industry.

 

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • Analysts fault IMF call for tax holiday abolition

    FELIX OLOYEDE Economic analysts have picked holes in International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) position that the Federal government should halt tax holidays given to companies with pioneer status, saying the agency argument was borne out of lack of the understanding of the challenges in Nigeria’s business environment. The IMF recently urged Nigerian government to stop giving […]

  • Personal Finance: Making your brand a toast

    Customers are said to be kings. They decide what the producer put into the market. Any manufacturer that does not take consumers’ taste into cognisance while designing his products would soon be out of business. Marty Neumeier in his write-up, “The Brand Gap” says customers want a brand that they feel they need in their […]

  • Personal Finance: Money mistakes that would keep you poor 

    There are a lot of postulations about wealth and wealth creation that have been preached for centuries that people do not interrogate diligently. So, they go in vicious circle trying to make money, because they have been ill-informed about wealth creation. As a result of this, many people make a lot of money, but are […]

  • Personal Finance: Strategies for making good investment

    Investments After the 2008-2009 consolidation in the banking sectors, there was a massive boom in the Nigerian Stock Market. This made a lot of people to invest in stocks. But not long thereafter, many of them lost their investments, because they were ill-prepared before dabbling into the market. To avoid making some of the mistakes […]

  • Nigeria’s highway of deaths

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA A failed portion of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Edo State   Travelling from one part of the country to another has become a misadventure that many Nigerians now dread venturing into. This is so because the bold ones who ply the roads go through hell before arriving at their destinations, with many bemoaning […]

  • Fresh anxiety over BVN as banks protest new CBN threats

    By JOHN JACOBS OLUSOLA A recent October 17, 2017 High Court judgment in Abuja, FCT, requiring the freezing of all over 40 million customer accounts that do not have bank verification numbers (BVNs) has unsettled several deposit money institutions (DMBs) as the implications of the order may begin to have severe consequences for bank liquidity. […]

  • .           Edo, Lagos top list By FELIX OLOYEDE With states’ debt growing at double digits, while their internally generated revenue crawls at single digit, states in Nigeria have to urgently reverse this trend if they intend to fulfill their mandate of improving the lives of their citizenry. The State of States, the 2017 edition recently […]

  • .           Union Bank declares improved Q3 results By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Shareholders of Diamond Bank plc could not be more pleased with the bank than the present as its recently declared third quarter (Q3) result for 2017 shows a strong turnaround of its fortunes as virtually all corporate financial indices moved up.  The banks digital leadership […]

  • Buhari plunged Nigeria into recession – Ambassador Keshi

    Diplomat and former Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration lacks the initiative to provide the change it promised the Nigerian people, stressing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election by relying heavily on propaganda, but the time has come to govern. The former Chairman […]

  • 2019 re-election fireworks explode

    By OBINNA EZUGWU It is now a matter of when, not if, President Muhammadu Buhari will throw his hat in the ring and officially declare for his second term bid ahead of the February 16, 2019 presidential election, a year and few months from now. It is certain the president is running for second term […]

  • (Interview) The Fulani have enslaved NigeriaChief Tola Adeniyi

    Veteran journalist, columnist and administrator, Chief Adetola Adeniyi says that restructuring Nigeria is inevitable as it must be achieved either intellectually or by the use of force. Chief Adeniyi said in this interview with Business Hallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and Obinna Ezugwu how the Fulani have over the years used the military and trickery to bring […]

  • Kiki Okewale launches Stitches of Hope Foundation

    …supports The Makoko Dream Project with uniforms, textbooks and notebooks   Kiki Okewale, a leading fashion entrepreneur and CEO of HOPE Fashion officially launched her foundation: Stitches of Hope on October 18, with a visit to the Lagos waterside community, Makoko. The highlight of the occasion was her donation of 40 school uniforms, plus several […]

  • Buhari sacks suspended SGF, NIA boss

    …appoints new SGF President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. The sacking of the […]

  • Afrinvest raises red flag on bank’s capitalization

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Pressure is mounting on local deposit money banks (DMB’s) to raise fresh capital as growing non-performing loan losses melt their operating profits. With the industry’s average loan loss provision to loans outstanding in excess of 12 per cent (more than twice the regulatory guideline of 5 per cent) the authorities concern about […]

  • (Broad street watch) Perhaps Emefiele knows his stuff after all?

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY When Godwin Emefiele, governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) stuck to his guns that he would not allow the naira to float in the face of dwindling oil revenues in 2015 and 2016, many economists felt that the governor was more besotted by emotion than by common sense. Indeed the CBN governors […]

  • How regulatory failure undermines local brands against imports

    JOHNMARK UKOKO As the entire world has become a common market, the issue of standard of local brands has become imperative, as the local brands now have to compete with their imported counterparts from the other parts of the world for attention. One of the reasons foreign brands and products appear to attract local demand […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+