Analysts caution over MTN’s bumper offering

By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY

Telecoms giant MTN, Africa’s largest telecommunications group, may be facing one off its tough times yet in recent years as it prepares to declare a full year 2017 headline earnings per share (EPS) of between R1.70 and R1.90 and a basic EPS of between R2.35 and R2.55. The weakening performance of the company in the last financial year is related to a recent one-off and non-recurring cash charge to its profit and loss account to the tune of R4.83 per share. This has sent weak shudders down the spines of investors in the giant’s home country, South Africa. On the bright side, however, the company has risen to profitability as its headline profit rose to 3.3billion Rand ($279million) compared to the 1.4 billion Rand loss in 2016, which was mainly the result of a $1.2 billion fine on its Nigerian subsidiary

Fortunately, MTN’s regulatory charge off did only temporary damage to the performance of its Nigerian subsidiary. The Nigerian firm has shown grit in protecting market share and ensuring minimal disruption to robust operating income. While it may be true that the company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) has declined over the last 5 years as a result of aggressive competition and a fragile domestic economy (Nigeria has just recently recovered from a crippling recession, its first in 25 years, and slowly started to climb up a fragile recovery curve from the second half of 2017), the continental behemoth is still running a profitable shop in the Nigerian market. This is despite a number of one-off charges for a regulatory fine imposed on the company in 2017 that cut earnings per share from R5 in 2016 to 46c in 2017 and a R1.58 per share loss on the so called ‘derecognition’ of a loan to an IHS tower subsidiary.

Nigerian investors are waiting patiently to see the details of the company’s proposed listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) which may occur sometime in the middle of the year as the company in compliance with its terms of settlement with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in resolving issues related to its failure to cancel the subscription of 5.2 million unregistered active subscribers last year seeks official listing. This was part of the terms of settlement which required that the company pay a $1billion fine (down from an earlier $5.3billion) and list its stock on the local bourse. The outlook is that the company will approach the local equities market with an initial public offer (IPO) of $500m. This should soften the impact of the earlier fine on its balance sheet and give the company a wider leg room to upgrade infrastructure and improve service quality.

However, analysts are still concerned about the company’s ability to grow its earnings. They argue that MTN is in a mature industry and that the opportunities for growing its customer base are thinning out. According to Segun Atere, a onetime portfolio analyst at Apel Assets and Trust, ‘MTN’s coming into the market will broaden the instruments available to the market and perhaps deepen the volume of transactions carried out, but this is not a Camelot moment; the company is not going to suddenly become a profit vending machine for investors’. Atere is of the opinion that MTN’s primary benefit would be to allow investors further diversify their equity portfolios into telecommunications amongst other businesses, but he is not particularly optimistic of the company’s short term dividend yields (5 per cent on the JSE) and earnings potentials.

Atere’s skepticism is justified. MTN has lost over 3 per cent year-to- date (but has gained 9 per cent year-on-year) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and has dropped by around 33 per cent in the last five years. The good news, however, is that most of the company’s one off charges has been recognized on its books (but it is reported to have paid only a third of its N330billion Nigerian fine) and they are not likely to recur in 2018, allowing the company to achieve an earnings boost from what analysts have called a, ‘low base income effect’. But going forward earnings will depend more tightly on the company’s ability to reduce operating expenses and drive growth of its premium services that attract better margins. Data rather than voice service delivery would be a more strategic part of the company’s business as the internet becomes a larger slice of its local activities.

MTN is in a full-grown $70 billion local telecommunications market with 145 million active lines with all the key players relatively settled in their respective market shares. The market for telecommunications services seems to be frozen in what analysts call a ‘non-collusive’ oligopoly which means that there are only a few sellers of the service (MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile) who never come together with the intention of dictating what consumers must pay. Or do they? The market has not yet discovered any clear collusion in service pricing but product prices have tended to move along similar curves. Pricing of voice and data services in Nigeria tend to cluster around a ‘gentleman’s’ price. Even though no formal meeting holds amongst operators over pricing of services or products, the price per gigabyte of data or per second of voice time remains similar. Where the consumers seem to discriminate amongst service providers is in the quality and variety of offerings, especially in the data market where speed and length of browsing time become competitive battlegrounds. So far MTN has edged ahead of its other General System for Mobile (GSM) rivals (beating back the second largest network Glo which was once considered the king of mobile data sales) and has gone ahead to consolidate a hold on the data segment of the business but with a few disruptions to its pole position from non-GSM operators such as Smile, Spectranet, and Cobranet. The battle for data dominance will ultimately determine the winners and losers of the Telecoms scuffle as millennial customers with their fleeting loyalties and high demand for internet access and sophisticated mobile apps will decide the fate of market rivals.

MTN’s primary competitive power is in its first mover advantage which has enabled it to achieve hard- to- beat economies of scale. The situation, according to analysts, has provided the company the privilege of touting lower than average operating costs compared to rivals such as Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile, with 9Mobile arguably having to deal with problems of being the highest cost operator per user; thus explaining why it had enormous difficulties in its earlier incarnation as Etisalat.

While tearing through industry data, Investment analyst and managing director Apel Capital and Trust, Adeyinka Adegbola, notes that, ‘the Telecoms market is unrepentantly competitive and gives little room for sweetheart deals amongst operators. Its either you innovate or die, or you cut costs and live. There are no free cherries to pick’, he says. According to Adegbola, ’the Telecoms business has gotten to a point where cash flows tend to exceed profit. The key players in the industry are going to see a lot more cash fluidity but they are also going to see a lot less earnings growth. I guess, in years ahead, there will be far less profit increases attached bottom lines than cash in corporate tills; this may be a major problem for growth investors’ he insists.

What this means, according to industry watchers, is that new local investors in MTN will have to satisfy themselves with only dividend growth rather than a rise in the price of corporate shares. In other words, investors in the yellow-hued juggernaut may likely be more interested in the company’s annual dividend payouts than in its sustained future price increases. From a high of about a South African equivalent of N26.00 per share in 2014 MTN’s share price on the Jo’ burg Stock Exchange (JSE) has recently stumbled to a mulishly low N12.00 per share at the beginning of 2018. This has made some prospective local investors increasingly jumpy as they feel a sense of diving into a shallow investment pond.

The concerns are sensible. MTN presently controls about 36 per cent of the local market; a figure that cannot be upgraded any time soon, which therefore means that the expected growth in corporate incomes will have to come from value added services rather than from new call lines and airtime sales. This suggests that the game plan for the future would rest heavily on innovativeness and creativity, two qualities that the industry has recently been known for by its short supply.

As investors pick up pens to instruct stock brokers to swoop on MTN’s proposed Initial Public Offer (IPO), less emotional traders are taking a more cautious approach to the impending IPO as they try to figure out how the new issue would affect the overall risk of their respective portfolios and their potential returns. Capstone Capital’s Ngozie Anajemba notes solemnly, ‘it’s great to see a new stock like MTN hit the market, but commonsense requires that beyond the name is the figures, and for the name to have value, the figures must make sense.’