Amnesty International: Nigeria military alerted before Dapchi abduction

Human Rights Group, Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian military of failing to prevent the abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Yobe state despite being warned.

Amnesty International in a statement made available to Channels Television said security forces failed to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was heading to Dapchi town

The statement which was signed by Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, Ossai Ojigho, also accuses the military of failing to respond while the insurgents conducted an armed raid on government girls science and technical college on February the 19th.

“Evidence available to Amnesty International suggests that there are insufficient troops deployed in the area and that an absence of patrols and the failure to respond to warnings and engage with Boko Haram contributed to this tragedy.”

Giving further details, Amnesty claims that testimonies from several credible sources show that security forces received at least five warning calls up to four hours before the Dapchi raid.

It adds that during the attack, army officials, both in Geidam and Damaturu, were again alerted. The military only arrived in Dapchi shortly after Boko Haram left.

Comparing the Dapchi raid to the Chibok episode, Amnesty International says, “Regrettably, no lessons appear to have been learned from the terrible events at Chibok four years ago.

“What happened in Dapchi is almost a carbon copy of what happened in Chibok, with the security forces failing to respond to warnings – and the same result for another hundred girls and their families”.

They, therefore, asked the Federal Government to investigate what it describes as inexcusable security lapses that allowed the abduction to take place without any effort to prevent it.