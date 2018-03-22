Ambode woos Japanese investors in Tokyo talks

226 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has held talks with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Tokyo on how to improve transportation in the state.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said the meeting which was to woo Japanese investors, was being attended by two members of Japan House of Representatives.

The governor gave their names as Ichiro Aisawa and Asahiko Mihara.

He said his presence in Japan was pursuant to his determination to achieve infrastructure renewal for the state.

“As a government, the renewal of infrastructure of Lagos State is of paramount interest to us.

“We cannot afford to miss the train of regeneration going around the world. We must continue to seek comprehensive and holistic solution to the various challenges confronting us.

“Lagos and Tokyo share many similarities including huge populations which require a comprehensive transportation and urban management strategy to deal with.

“Japan is also a city Lagos should aspire to be, in terms of vertical development, land space optimisation, and efficiency,’’ Ambode said.

The meeting is being attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Sadanobu Kusaoke and the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Malam Mohammed Yisa.

During the week, the Governor also visited the headquarters of Yurikamome Incorporated, a light rail transportation facility, which connects the down town Tokyo with Tokyo Waterfront City.

The light rail is patronised by all those who live, work and visit the facility since it opened in Nov. 1995. It operates in just 14.5km and has 16 stations.

The light rail carries more than 45 million people yearly. It was further gathered that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government built the infrastructure, while Yurikamome Incorporated provided other necessary equipment.