Ambode suspends traditional ruler for faking kidnap

Equal salary grade for HND and Degree holders The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB), at the end of its meeting held on Tuesday approved the regularisation of the dichotomy between holders of University degrees and Higher National Diploma (HND) in all the Services. The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB), at the end of its meeting held on […]

Low patronage characterize Skye bank’s branches ENIOLA ILORI | Skye Bank has been on the edge since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sacked the Mr. Tunde Ayeni-led board of the bank, having failed the apex bank’s stress test. The intervention of the CBN in the bank by appointing new board and management for it and injecting N100 billion to boost […]

Savings accounts with additional values One of the principles of wealth creation is savings. You can’t build wealth without saving a portion of your earnings. Though the prevailing circumstance in the country makes it challenging for one to save as the high inflation rate ravaging the Nigerian economy has eaten deep into the disposable income of most people, leaving them […]

Anambra: Obiano – the battle of his life OBINNA EZUGWU | It is exactly five months to the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. As expected political activities are picking up, and politicians are positioning themselves in key political parties with the sole aim of dislodging the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano. Although none of the political parties has yet picked a candidate, […]

NAICOM approves 39 financial reports The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says it has approved 39 out of 49 insurance companies’ 2016 financial reports. Head of Corporate Affairs, Rasaaq Salami, in a statement on Thursday noted that reports of two companies – Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and KBL Insurance Limited – were queried, while eight were undergoing review. Reports under review are […]

How HMOs plotted NHIS boss’ sack EMEKA EJERE | Weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief, the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (HHIS), Prof Usman Yusuf, was Thursday suspended, Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewale has confirmed. Mr. Yusuf, 54, took over the state-run health insurance provider on July 29, 2016. But […]

Disappointment trails new Customs e-auction system The new Customs electronic auction system, which was kicked- started on July 1st , 2017,has produced 43 successive bidders among 282 interested bidders who were lucky to access the platform amidst technical hitches. Event though, the Customs authority described the maiden electronic bidding process a success, but agitated Nigerians who wished to participate in the […]

Experts urge extension of Anchor project to other Agric areas FELIX OLOYEDE| Experts have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to extend the success the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) has recorded in rice production in the country to other agricultural products. The ABP which was launched in November 2015 has doubled Nigeria’s rice production to more than 4 million metric tonnes in […]

pladis admits using different standards for Nigeria EMEKA EJERE| Leading global manufacturer of biscuit and confectionery has launched a grand promotional campaign in celebration of the 125th anniversary of its famously loved brand, McVitie’s Digestive biscuit. Pladis, which is also home to other iconic brands – Godiva, Haansbro and Ulker announced the promotion at a media launch event held recently at the […]

Etisalat set to bounce back AYOOLA OLAOLUWA | After a period of turbulence and uncertainty, the nation’s fourth largest telecommunication firm, Etisalat Nigeria Limited, appears to be swimming out of troubled waters. The troubled firm, already written off by many, successfully reached an amicable settlement with creditors over $547m debt after the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) […]

Experts laud FIRS new tax amnesty FELIX OLOYEDE | Tax experts have commended the ingenuity of Federal Government in the introduction of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), saying it has to mobilize the citizenry and engage stakeholders to get the best of the initiative. The government last week launched VAIDS backed by a presidential order signed by the […]

7up loses the fizz, posts N10bn loss OKEY ONYENWEAKU | Investors of 7up Nigeria are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the performance of the company. With revenues sliding, profit dipping and liquidity tanking, there appears to be no remedy insight for a company which over the years has been a premium equity brand in terms of profitability, dividend pay out and stock price. […]

CBN Partners Bayelsa Govt On State Development The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. John Jonah has promised to support the Central Bank of Nigeria in its intervention programs, particularly the micro, small and medium enterprise development fund in the state. The Deputy Governor gave the assurance when the Deputy Director Finance of the CBN Mr. Osita Nwasiobi and other top officials […]

Magu will remain EFCC Boss – Osinbajo dares Senate The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says President Buhari has resolved to work with Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman to stamp out endemic corruption in the country. Osinbajo, who spoke at the inauguration of the Kaduna office of the anti graft agency on Thursday, said that those who think that they were winning in fighting […]

Multi-million Dollar Debt: Etisalat Gives Timeline A timeline of between three to six months has been given by the company’s new managers to resolve the lingering multi-million-dollar debt of the telecom company to 13 Nigerian banks and restructure the firm under new owners. This is the latest in a series of efforts by Nigerian shareholders of Etisalat to save the telco […]