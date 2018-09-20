Ambode 2019: The godfather’s revolt

By OBINNA EZUGWU

As uncertainty continues to hover around the second term bid of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, following an alleged plot by the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hand the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, Business Hallmark went around to seek views of Lagosians on what they thought would be the governor’s fate should he not be allowed to fly the ruling party’s flag.

While some said they were indifferent as, according to them, what is happening is simply politics, a vast majority expressed shock that anyone would contemplate replacing the governor, who according to them, has done well, just as they vowed to vote for the governor even if he is eventually forced to run on another party’s platform.

“I am in shock, and I can tell you everyone I know is in shock,” said Mr. Idris Taiwo, a building engineer based in Berger area of the state. “I was discussing it (the plan to remove Ambode) with my friends yesterday and I can tell you, they are all very angry and insisted that they will vote for him even if he is no longer in APC.

“Ambode has done well. He should be allowed to complete his eight years. It is only fair. And there can’t be any other reason beyond selfish interest for anyone wanting him out. He should be allowed to continue,” he concluded.

Another resident, Mr. Lawal Sodeeq, a graphics designer suggested that the news might be just a ploy by Tinubu and the APC to gauge the opinions of Lagosians, but said if there was really any plan to stop the governor, he could count on his vote in whatever party he decides to run.

“It could be their style of politics,” Lawal said. “Remember the same thing happened during the (Babatunde) Fashola administration, so, this one may not be an exception.

“What triggered this in my opinion is that it is likely APC as a party wants to assess people’s opinions to weigh the chances they stand in the preparation of the forthcoming election. Strategically, it is a form of appraisal to assess Ambode’s popularity among the masses. Remember, Tinubu is a political mathematician.

He noted nonetheless that, “Even if Ambode contests on the platform of PDP, he already has my vote.”

Miss Ese Amadin is a banker who says she has little interest in politics, but insists regardless that Governor Ambode is doing well for the state and it will only be fair to reward him with a second term.

“He (Ambode) has tried. He is building roads, bridges and flyovers here and there,” she said. “I feel he should be allowed to go for another term and yes, he will have my vote.”

Mr. Yusuf Mohammed, a journalist asserts that the plot could be a ploy by Tinubu to negotiate a deal with Ambode, as he would not want to think that the former would be unreasonable enough to change Ambode at this stage.

“I think he is trying to renegotiate with Ambode,” he said. “I don’t think Tinubu would be that unreasonable enough to change Ambode at this point. “I remember he tried something similar with Fashola in 2011″

His view is also shared by Lagos Publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Taofic Gani who told Business Hallmark that the development could very well be a political gimmick.

“The APC here is so organized politically that they have different political gimmick,” said Mr. Gani, whose party is reportedly trying to field billionaire business man, Femi Otedola as its candidate. “They can make you look the other way in so many ways. I’m not going to be distracted by any infighting amongst them. As far as we are concerned, we are going to roll out our campaign strategy in a different way when the campaign starts proper.

He admitted nonetheless that the ruling party is having intractable crisis. “However, it’s obvious that the acrimony in the APC has snowballed into a situation where they will not be able to get it right anymore. But as far as we are concerned, we are going to work with what we have, not relying on their mistakes.”

For IT expert, Mr. Richard Adeolu, it matters little which way it goes. But according to him, if Tinubu is actually planning to replace Ambode, he should be wary because it could backfire.

“I’m indifferent really. If Tinubu stops Ambode, he better have a ready plot to win Lagos, because the move may backfire,” he said. “This is politics. It doesn’t matter what you have done or you are doing. It’s about the party and power blocs.”

Mr. Omeje Adolph, a business man based in Oyingbo area of the state also concludes that it’s all about interests and power play. “Precisely, what is happening now is just power play. If you do me, I do you scenario. A conflict of interest,” Omeje said.

“Once a news of this sort crop up, one can justifiably say, ‘there is a question of disloyalty to the dictate of the political godfather.’ Ambode was next to none as of 2015 election, because he was a loyal servant,” he noted.

“But having got what he aspired for he may have felt a free being, and would like to take decisions that sometimes might to some extent be in conflict with the interest of the his boss.”

Last week, 57 council chairmen loyal to Tinubu reportedly met and pledged their support for Sanwo-olu who previously served as Commissioner for Establishments and Training and is said to be Tinubu’s preferred candidate.

This was even so as Cardinal James Odunmbaku, popularly called “Baba Eto,” a popular APC chieftain in the state and an ally of Tinubu had declared at a meeting with the party’s stakeholders last week that, “By the grace of God, “Hon. Babajide sanwo-olu is the incoming governor of Lagos.”

Business Hallmark had previously reported that Ambode had incurred the anger of several political stakeholders in the state, including Odunmbaku, with his policies.

The governor had for instance, stripped Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), run by Odunmbaku, the responsibility of waste disposal in the state and subsequently handed the responsibility to a Dubai based company, Visionscape.

The governor has also been accused of forming his own political structure to rival that of Tinubu in the state.

Although Ambode had, while addressing members of the ruling party in Epe, during the election of delegates for the presidential primary and national convention of the APC, on Wednesday, said there was “no fight” between him and Tinubu, as according to him, “The National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and my good self are not in any fight, we are not in any controversy,” a member of the party and ally of Tinubu told our correspondent that there is indeed plot to stop the governor.

“My ears are on the ground,” the party source said. “The Maga (Ambode) has made too many enemies for himself. And also want to form his own caucus.”

The governor is also being threatened with impeachment by the state House of Assembly controlled largely by Tinubu following his decision to pick APC’s nomination form on Monday, sources said.

Ambode had, after picking the ruling party’s nomination form on Monday, told party faithful in Alausa to join him to build a prosperous state driven by a vibrant economy, equity and justice.

“In these three and a half years as your governor, I have seen visible proof that we can achieve unbelievable things when we all come together with no more than our belief in our dreams.

“But there is still a lot more to be done and I am not tired. I am sure you feel the same way because we all envision a better Lagos of our dreams.

“So, I humbly call you again to give me your support as I seek to continue with your mandate to steer the affairs of our state; let us achieve more,” Ambode said.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-olu had, while addressing journalists at the National Secretariat of the APC on Wednesday after submitting his nomination form, said his participation was about the Lagos of his dream and not due to the endorsement of party leader, Bola Tinubu.

“There is no doubt that things would be said here and there. A man that is standing in front of you – a fully grown man with several years of experience – cannot take this decision lightly. Like I said, it is about the Lagos of our dream, it is about the Lagos we want to take to the next level,” he said.

“I think it has nothing to do with our leader and there is no denial that he’s our national leader. And he takes back position not only in the state but in the national and you know he has interest in the well-being and improvement in Nigeria’s dream.”

Also in what is increasingly becoming a complicated governorship race Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the erstwhile Commissioner for Works whom Tinubu had allegedly favoured to succeed Fashola in 2015, but was compelled to drop for Ambode following the insistence of Christian leaders in the state that one of them should emerge in 2015, has also joined the race making the situation more confusing.

Obafemi is the son of Alhaji Olatunji Hamzat who founded the Justice Forum, which provided the political structure for Tinubu’s emergence in the lead up to 1999 election that brought him to power, and as a reward, Tinubu allegedly wanted to make his son, Olatunji governor.

However, as Christian leaders kicked, Tinubu opted for Ambode who had, allegedly, as Accountant General of the State under Fashola, handed Tinubu cheques of local governments funds owed the state by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, but released by Goodluck Jonathan, instead of Fashola who was governor.

The action was said to have triggered severe conflict between Fashola and Ambode, leading to the latter’s resignation. And Tinubu promised to reward him subsequently.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook