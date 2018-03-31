Alleged looters’ list: Secondus demands N1.5bn compensation, apology

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has demanded for a public apology and the sum of N1.5billion as compensation, following the list of alleged looters revealed by the Federal Government.

Mr Secondus made the demand on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, one day after the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said the PDP chairman was among those who allegedly looted the nation’s treasury.

According to the list released, Secondus was alleged to have received the sum of N200million from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on February 19, 2015.

The PDP National Chairman, however, gave the minister 48 hours to withdraw the statement against him and tender a public apology, or face litigation.

He gave the ultimatum through his lawyer, Mr Emeka Etiaba, in a letter dated March 31, 2018 and titled “Re: Publication of False and Defamatory Statement Against Prince Uche Secondus, The National Chairman of The Peoples Democratic Party: Demand for Retraction, Apology and Payment Of Damages.”

The lawyer noted that the statement has damaged the image of his client, claiming Secondus has been “humiliated, castigated and vilified by many” as a result of the publication.

He stated that if the minister fails to meet their demands after 48 hours, “We shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our clients right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you.”

Mr Mohammed had told reporters on Friday in Lagos that the decision to reveal the list was prompted by the PDP’s call to the government to publish the names of those that alleged looted Nigeria’s treasury.

He had also described the development as “a tip of the iceberg”, noting that the APC has not fabricated the list as some of those indicted currently have cases in court.

Also on the list are former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Olisa Metuh, and an erstwhile aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei, among others.