All courts should be shut, NA must begin Buhari’s impeachment proceedings – Hassan, NBA Lekki chair

Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lekki Forum, Aremo Bar Oladotun Hassan has called on all legal practitioners in the country to rise up in unison to defend what he called an attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to enthrone dictatorship and ultimately kill the country’s democracy.

Hassan who is also the founder and president, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW), stated this in chat with Businesshallmark, Friday, following the removal of the country’s Chief Justice, Walter Nkanu Onnoghen by President Buhari. He asked that all courts in the country be shut immediately until the president is forced to reverse the decision, just as he asked the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the president.

He said Buhari’s action was premeditated, unconstitutional and must be resisted by all people of good conscience.

“His suspension is a premeditated action. We are not surprised. It is an insult to the principle of separation of powers, a serious setback to the country’s democracy and a leap towards dictatorship,” he said.

“To remove the CJN, you must go through the NJC, what happened is a coup. Buhari has committed an impeachable offence. I call on the National Assembly to do the needful if they are serious about protecting our democracy.”

“Lawyers must rise up now, things are getting out of hand. This no longer calls for silence. No silence at this stage is golden. We must all rise up and fight. I ask that henceforth, all courts in the country be shut, whether there is an ongoing case or not. We must take decisive steps to save our democracy and our country.”

Hassan warned the new Acting Chief Justice, Tanko Mohammed no to allow himself to be used to destroy the judiciary, as doing so will only lead him to shame.

He advised Justice Mohammed to immediately step aside as his elevation was an assault to the law.

