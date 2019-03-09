Ajimobi loses polling unit again

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has now been confirmed to be out of favour from his constituents as has lost his polling unit today to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election.

Ajimobi, who lost his senate bid two weeks ago to Dr Kolawole Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party, again lost his polling unit at Oluyole Community Grammar School, Oluyole, Ibadan.

His party polled 112 while PDP polled 149 in the governorship election. (NAN)

