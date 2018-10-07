Aisha Buhari blasts APC, accuses party, Oshiomhole of impunity

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has disparaged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for encouraging unfairness and impunity in the process of selecting candidates of the party for the 2019 election.

Mrs Buhari who took to Twitter on to vent her displeasure with the primary elections of the party, said she was disappointment over the way the Oshiomhole led party APC conducted the primaries.

“It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices,” she wrote.

“All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under his watch.

“Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

“It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities.”

It would be recalled that Mrs. Buhari had in 2016, alleged in an interview with the BBC, that strangers had hijacked the Buhari government and threatened not to support her husband in 2019 if the situation didn’t change.

Asked about her remarks in Germany, President Buhari had dismissed it saying her wife belonged to the kitchen, the living room and the other room.

