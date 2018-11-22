Airtel’s SmartRecharge wins Campaign of the Year at ADVAN Awards

Airtel’s SmartRecharge advertising campaign has been adjudged the Campaign of the Year by the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) at the 2018 Marketing Excellence Awards, which took place at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, 18th November, 2018.

According to ADVAN, the campaign, which was creatively delivered through the art of storytelling, became the talk of the town for promoting family bond in a relatable way that endears all Nigerians to the Airtel SmartRecharge brand.

Vice President, Brands & Advertising, Airtel Nigeria, Enitan Denloye, and members of his team, received the award on behalf of Airtel.

Since 2016, Airtel has revolutionized the marketing communications domain with creative, innovative and award-winning advertising campaigns, thereby deepening emotional bond with its numerous stakeholders.

Commenting on the award, Airtel says it is committed to telling inspiring stories that will empower telecoms consumers to do more, achieve more and fulfill their dreams.

The 8th edition of ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence themed “The Power of Story Telling” was aimed at re-echoing the need to develop a deeper connection with targeted audience, using an important strategic tool of storytelling.

ADVAN is a non-profit organization and the umbrella association for all advertisers, providing an organized forum for advertisers to express their views and influence developmental changes in the Nigerian marketing communications scene.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook