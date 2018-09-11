Airtel Offers ‘Double Data’ on Infinix, TECNO,  itel Smartphones

Airtel Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers, Infinix, TECNO and itel smartphones brand.

Under the new partnership, customers who purchase a new Infinix, TECNO or itel smartphone will enjoy the exclusive Airtel ‘Double Data Offer’ for a six-month period.

The Airtel ‘Double Data Offer’ allows customers to enjoy twice the value of any data plan they purchase on their newly acquired smartphones.

For instance, if a customer buys the One-thousand-naira monthly data plan on any of the aforementioned newly acquired smartphones, he/she gets 3GB instead of 1.5GB of data.

To enjoy the offer, which is available to both new and existing Airtel customers, consumers are required to send the key word, “GET” to SMS short code 141. Upon sending the SMS, a confirmation is sent to the customer for the ‘Double Data’ six months offer.

Commenting on the new partnership, Ag Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the new offer will help deepen data penetration in line with Airtel’s positioning as the mobile Internet operator of first choice for telecoms consumers in Nigeria.

“This partnership will empower more Nigerians to fulfill their personal and professional endeavors and also help connect more telecoms consumers to their dreams. Airtel is committed to delivering innovative and affordable mobile Internet value propositions that will make life richer, better and more meaningful for Nigerians,” he said.

Also commenting on the partnership, General Manager, Transsion Holdings, Nigeria, Eason Duan, reiterated the Group’s promise in delivering the best-in-class mobile experience to every Nigerian: “A smart and connected world today is possible when everyone has access to mobile devices and good connectivity. With our goal of ensuring every Nigerian owns a smartphone, we are confident that Our partnership with telecoms giant Airtel will be beneficial for all our consumers as they continue to stay connected with whatever they love to do, for longer.”

After the six month offer period, customers can thereafter subscribe to their desired data plans and enjoy the double data benefit. The bonus and regular data have same validity.

The offer applies to smartphones never seen before on the Airtel network as at July 30, 2018.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook