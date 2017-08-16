Airman receives death penalty for killing girlfriend

224 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

A General Court Martial of the Nigerian Air Force arraigned one of its personnel, Kalu Bernard to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Oladipupo Sholape on March 12, 2017.

Mr Kalu, a regular airman of the 533 Central Armament Depot, NAF Base, Makurdi had, on March 12, allegedly killed Ms Sholape, an aircraftswoman, for cheating on him.

The President of the General Court Martial, Group Captain Elisha Bindul handed him the death penalty after the defense failed to prove his innocence in the March 12 tragedy. The accused is also standing trial for housebreaking, impersonation as a commissioned officer on Facebook with the intent to defraud the public, and attempt to murder one Samuel Onah.

“On the First charge of murder, contrary to section106 sub-section A of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the convict is sentenced to death by hanging”.

“On the Second charge of house break-in, contrary to section110 sub-section B of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the convict is sentenced to five years imprisonment”.

“To the Fourth charge of attempt to commit an offence, contrary to section 95 of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 of the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the convict is sentenced to life imprisonment”

Meanwhile, counsel to Air Craftsman Kalu Benard, Mr. A. M Ewuga, is heading on appeal, noting that his court is innocent of the five count charge preferred against him and accused the general court martial of not evaluating the evidence before it.

He said, “The court has not evaluated the evidence before her properly”.

“The case of the defense is not considered by the court and in our own very candid opinion, the decision of this honourable court need to be tested and surely we are going to move to the court of appeal to consider this decision of the court today”.

