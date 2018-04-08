Agency alerts on influx of illegal GMO products

256 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has alerted the nation of influx of illegal Genetically Modified (GM) products into the country

Dr. Rufus Ebegba, the Director General of NBMA, has therefore given importers of GM seeds a 7-day ultimatum to formalise their dealings or risk closure.

He also directed dealers to obtain the necessary biosafety permit from the agency before making such importation.

“This permit allows the Agency to carry out risk assessments on GM Seeds.

Ebegba said the agency will not hesitate to prosecute those trading in GMOs and their by-products illegally.

He noted that the Agency was established to ensure that GM products are safe for Nigerians as no product will be allowed into the country without the necessary safety analyses and risk assessments.

He said that there had been a meeting where potential importers were familiarized with the procedure to trade GMOs and their by-products.

The DG also stated that GM products in confined field trials will not be released to the market till they are confirmed safe to both human health and the environment.