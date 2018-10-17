Afrinvest set to release 2018 Banking Sector Report on Oct. 22

Afrinvest (West Africa) Ltd will on October 22, 2018, in Abuja present the 2018 edition of its Annual Nigeria Banking Sector Report to the public.

The report titled “An Economic Agenda for a New Government” presents a viable economic roadmap for Nigeria in 2019 and will be launched at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, is among critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s financial services sector, including prominent bankers, economists and management consultants from within and outside the country, to attend the launch of the report.

Also billed to attend are the Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other eminent personalities.

Indeed, the 2018 Nigeria Banking Sector Report comes at a critical time in Nigeria’s political calendar, as it is being launched on the eve of an election year.

Speaking on the report, Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, noted that there is an opportunity to reset the dynamics of the economy and build new growth levers that will propel Nigeria on the path of progress in 2019.

Said Chioke: “While there are some positive signs of growth in the economy, certain key vulnerabilities have been identified as drawbacks to the nation’s growth potential. It is on this premise that we have articulated a multi-sectoral economic agenda which, we believe, can provide the needed direction for an incoming government post-2019 elections, and ensure inclusive and sustainable development.”

“The report presents an analysis of current economic challenges and proposes structural reforms as the key to building a strong and sustainable foundation. It offers critical insights into how we can attain annual double-digit growth by substantial, sustained efforts across seven (7) critical areas of development including human capital development, power, oil & gas, trade, transport & infrastructure, security, and good governance.”

The launch of the 2018 Nigerian Banking Sector Report will also feature a panel discussion with renowned experts and thought leaders across the critical development areas, from both the public and the private sector.

Among the panellists are Kunle Elebute, National Senior Partner, KPMG Nigeria; Rasheed Sarumi, Managing Director, Saro Africa International Limited; Samaila Zubairu, President/CEO, Africa Finance Corporation; Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Financial Derivatives Company Limited; Doyin Salami, Economist and Former Member, CBN Monetary Policy Committee; and Uche Orji, CEO, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.

