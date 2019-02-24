Afenifere condemns attack on Ndigbo in Lagos, says attacks carried out by vandals, not OPC

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Apex Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has condemned in strong terms the attacks and disenfranchisement of Igbo voters in parts of Lagos during the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday, noting that the action was carried out by vandals as opposed to members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) as widely reported.

Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin who stated this in a statement on Sunday, said the group had reached out to all known leaders of the OPC and none was able to identify the said hoodlums.

He called on Ndigbo in Lagos not to be intimidated by the actions of the “miscreants” as he encouraged them to come out en-mass to vote in subsequent elections.

Odumakin emphasised that the unfortunate attack should not be allowed to roll back the affinity between Ndigbo and the Yoruba in Nigeria, especially the robust relationship that has been achieved under the “robust leadership of Ohanaeze President General, Dr. John Nwodo.”

