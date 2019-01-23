AFDB Debars ALG Global Concept over fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group on January 23, 2019, announces the debarment of ALG Global Concept Nigeria Limited, a construction company registered in Nigeria and its Managing Director, Mr. Abuharaira Labaran Gero, for a period of 36 months for fraudulent practices.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that ALG Global Concept and its Managing Director engaged in numerous fraudulent practices in bidding for a construction contract under the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One in Nigeria (ATASP-1), in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. While participating in a tender for the conduct of construction of social infrastructure in Niger State of Nigeria, the company misrepresented its experience in conducting such construction contracts as well as by submitting a false bid security.

The debarment renders the company and its Managing Director ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

ATASP-1 is financed under the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.

