" />
Published On: Sun, Jul 1st, 2018

Activists sue Buhari; seek impeachment

By OBINNA EZUGWU

A pro-democracy activist, Barrister Kanmi Ajibola and Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to Federal High Court, Oshogbo over his inability to tackle the growing menace of Fulani herdsmen across the country. They are also suing him for failing to produce his Ordinary level Certificate as required by the electoral law before contesting for the office.

The activists stated that President Buhari has committed many impeachable offences which is why they joined the leadership and the entire members of the National Assembly in the suit for failing to perform their legitimate responsibility of commencing the process of his impeachment.

The duo had earlier written to both the lower and the upper chambers of the National Assembly on the need to impeach President Buhari, citing alleged constitutional breaches and threatened that they would take the matter to court if the lawmakers failed to do so

The Osun State based activists had on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, filed a suit at the Osogbo High Court asking for an order of mandamus to compel both the Senate and the House of Representatives to start the impeachment proceedings of President Buhari.

In the motion ex-parte, the duo claimed that in flagrant violation of the 1999 constitution as amended, President Buhari contested election, won and was sworn in as the President on the 29th day of May, 2015 without possessing the basic constitutional qualification for the position.

They further alleged that the President Buhari “in flagrant violation of section 137 (1) (j) of the 1999 constitution presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of the 2015 presidential election that brought him to the office of the president”.

They also accused the president of treating orders of the court with disdain and of abusing the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at will, particularly from the angle of the observance of the Federal character as contained in section 14 of the constitution.

“The 4th Respondent on the 29th day of May 2015, took an oath of office to the effect that he would rule in accordance to and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly section 14 (2) (b) which stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” they said.

“On the contrary, the 4th Respondent has proved to be unable to guarantee the security of lives and properties of the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in fulfillment of his oath of Office. The herdsmen’s killings of innocent citizens under the leadership of the 4th Respondent are now unbearable; it is unprecedented.”

The activists also accused Buhari of misappropriating public funds by making purchase of Tucano aircraft without appropriation.

“The 4th Respondent in contravention of the due process and sections 80 and 81 of  the 1999 constitution spent about $496 Million on the purchase of Tucano Jets without the approval of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as required by the law.

“The 4th Respondent ordered to be withdrawn, money from public fund of the Federation without the approval of the National Assembly or the authorization of its act and same used for the purchase of Tucano Jets.

“By the provision of section 143 of the 1999 constitution, the 1st to 3rd Respondents (The Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly) have the statutory duty to impeach the 4th Respondent as the president and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on gross misconduct.

“The 1st to 3rd Respondents have closed their eyes to the gross misconduct of the 4th Respondent.

They told the court that as applicants in the matter, they have the right and duty to compel the 1st and 3rd Respondents to perform their statutory duty of impeachment against the 4th Respondent, having bordered on the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Citing several constitutional authorities in the written address in support of the motion ex-parte and with 44-paragraph affidavits, the duo posed some questions by putting Nigeria side by side with some developed nations.

“Can the conduct of the 4th Respondent, particularly on the presentation of a forged certificate, be condoned in America or Great Britain unchecked? Can the 4th Respondent continue to benefits from his act of forgery and infraction of constitution?

“Definitely, an American president cannot be genuinely accused of presentation of a forged certificate and still be allowed to continue as the president, likewise the prime minister of Great Britain”,they noted.

Speaking on development, Comrade Sulaiman urged the authority of the Nigeria Military which earlier claimed to be in the custody of the Buhari’s SSCE certificate to release it to the  appropriate quarter before the Court proceedings on the matter in order to avoid Toronto and Chicago-gates saga.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Crisis hits Apapa traffic call up system

    —-as truckers threaten to shut ports over extortion by govt. officials The government officials of  Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Ports Authority  (NPA )and Lagos State Transport Management Authority  (LASTMA), who are managing the notorious Apapa port traffic gridlock through a call up card system,  are presently trying to ward off odious allegation of massive extortion of […]

  • Investors bemoan slow market

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY After a sizzling 2017 performance with market yield closing at a striking 46 per cent by December, second quarter 2018 has proven to be a major disappointment with mid-quarter market yields stuck under 8 per cent. A number of local analysts rue the depressed state of the market and are predicting a […]

  • Scare over human flesh capsules in Nigeria

    By OBINNA EZUGWU There is growing fear over possible presence of “human flesh” capsules alleged to be produced by a Chinese based drug syndicate in Nigeria. The capsules said to be made from dead babies and foetuses are believed by consumers to enhance stamina and cure diseases. However, investigations by officials of health ministries of […]

  • Wema Bank MD bows out

    The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, has retired after spending almost a decade at the helm of the Bank. “On behalf of the Board and Management of the Bank, I want to thank Mr Oloketuyi for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said Oluwole Ajimisinmi, Wema Bank’s Company […]

  • Global outrage over Fulani Herdsmen Killings: UK, USA, All demand action

    By OBINNA EZUGWU It’s a gradual descent into anarchy in Africa’s most populous nation, as a largely ignored conflict – the farmers and herders clashes, as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari calls it – take a toll, all in a bid, some say, to sustain a 17th Century nomadic lifestyle in the 21st century. […]

  • Big banks in equity market slump

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors are seeking bumper harvests by year end as they begin to cherry pick low priced banking sector stocks. Price earnings ratio (P/E) for banks has continued to dip over the last two quarters as foreign portfolio investor bailout on the market in expectation of potential challenges of politics in 2019. This […]

  • Metropolitan Motors emerges new chairman of ELAN board

    FELIX OLOYEDE Olutoyin Okeowo, Managing Director/CEO Metropolitan Motors Limited has elected the new chairman of  the Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) board of directors. The new board of ELAN was inaugurated at its recently held 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. Major highlights of the meeting include the presentation of the 2017 Annual […]

  • Cellulant to Scale Agrikore Mobile Blockchain-based Platform to More Farmers

    After raising $47.5m from the Rise Fund, a global impact investing fund managed by growth equity platform TPG Growth, Cellulant, says the investment will help scale its blockchain-based platform Agrikore. Agrikore is a mobile blockchain-based platform that has served more than 7 million farmers across the continent, better connecting them to the market and helping […]

  • Buhari plans reorganisation to end killings

    In a comprehensive strategy to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to carry out a reorganisation, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said. Dogara spoke on the plan after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki had a closed door meeting with Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja over the […]

  • Max Air joins Nigerian domestic market

    The owners of Max Air Limited have concluded plans to venture into the Nigerian domestic air transport market in addition to its usual Hajj and Umrah operations. Alhaji Bashir Mangal, Vice Chairman, Max Air, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja, said the airline would commence full operation […]

  • Governors meet over minimum wage

    The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday night met in Abuja to discuss issues of minimum wage, insecurity and other matters of interests for the development of the country. While the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is proposing a minimum wage of N65,000 for workers, the governors have been insisting on the staggering of the implementation […]

  • Fulani group justifies Plateau killings, vow to overrun Nigeria. Full text.

    FOR IMMEDIATE MEDIA RELEASE JUNE 25, 2018 THE KILLINGS IN PLATEAU STATEMENT BY THE FULANI NATIONALITY MOVEMENT, (FUNAM) WE REMAIN SOLID AND UNSHAKEN BY THE WIND Our attention has been drawn to the series of campaigns being waged against the FULANI NATIONALITY following the killings in PLATEAU where some civilians who have been tormenting the […]

  • BDCs’, Banks’ Rate Unification: Triumph Over Multiple Exchange Rate

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) moved closer to realizing its single exchange rate target by unifying dollar buying rates for banks and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators. The development has brought stability to the foreign exchange market and showed CBN’s proactive approach to ending multiple exchange rates tipped to permanently send currency speculators out […]

  • 2018: Budget in need of a fix

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Budget 2018 may have been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari but the odds against its full implementation seem stacked as analysts doubt the ability of the administration to achieve even half of its promise. The key challenge of the  new budget is that capital expenditure may be off to a disappointing start.  […]

  • US, China trade war threatens Nigeria’s revenue drive

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Ongoing trade scuffles between China and the United States of America (USA) may bring about an abrupt halt to Nigeria’s  2018 revenue expectations as experts expect the clash to grind the global economy into a slow trot which could hurt commodity prices. Nigeria earns about 90 per cent of its foreign exchange […]

  • Kingibe: The power behind the throne

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, the alleged master strategist of the Aso Rock cabal won himself and President Muhammadu Buhari criticisms for receiving the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) despite “betraying” the Abiola mandate. But there is yet the speculation that the Kanuri, Borno […]