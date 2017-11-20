" /> (Across the counter) University of Ibadan banking services waiting for relief | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Nov 20th, 2017

(Across the counter) University of Ibadan banking services waiting for relief

Banks within university environment usually have a large turnout of customers. It wasn’t any different when our across the counter team visited some banks within the University of Ibadan environment to review the quality of service being rendered. Our criteria included bank professionalism, customer care efficiency, security consciousness, corporate environment and ATM efficiency.

Here is our report on First Bank, Skye Bank and First City Monument Bank (FCMB)

First Bank, University of Ibadan

This branch of First Bank occupies a massive building located along the bustling University of Ibadan road shares the same premises with the institution. Although it has a modest parking lot which accommodates 10 vehicles, it has another parking space just outside the bank premises which accommodates another 6 vehicles leaving other vehicle owners the option than to park elsewhere.

On our visit to the bank, a security official was sighted outside the branch conducting security checks on customers entering the banking hall, while another official manned the security door leading into the branch.

What confronted our team at the banking hall was a large crowd. There were well over 50 customers waiting to carry out one transaction or the other within the hall. It was rowdy, and a bit disorganised. There were about 6 cashiers on duty when we visited with other cubicles (about four) left empty. The customer care unit also had four representatives who seemed overwhelmed by the number of customers whose complaints and enquiries had to be attended to.

READ  S&P rates UBA highly, affirms 'B/B' credit ratings

Our Across the counter teams transaction itself took quite a while as the queue barely moved, it took close to ten minutes for each customer to be attended to. One of the bank officials had to divide the queue by assigning those making deposits to two cashiers and those withdrawing to the other four cashiers. Across the counter transaction was cumbersome as customers lamented about the slowness of service delivery making customers wonder whether the problem was that of slow network connection.

It was not any better at the ATM points located outside the banking hall. Over 70 customers’ queued as they struggled to use the machines which were about 8 in number with two not working as at the time of our visit.

Skye Bank, University of Ibadan

One would have expected Skye bank to make smart business moves by taking advantage of the huge customers that flooded First Bank which was just a stone throw from the bank by having more Automated Teller Machines (ATM). Our across the counter representative had earlier visited the bank’s ATM last Thursday evening and none of the two machines were working. When we visited around noon on Friday, the machines had started to work. However, there was an avalanche of customers waiting to use the two available machines as customers lamented the inefficiency of the bank’s ATM.

One must however commend this branch of Skye Bank, though they had an impressive turnout of customers as well, the banking hall was neat and orderly. There were seats for customers. The bank has good parking space as well and bank customers do not have to park on the road thereby obstructing traffic. Although the three security men at the gate were busy gossiping rather than doing their jobs, the other security official who manned the entrance of the banking hall was quite professional. Transaction at the branch took about five minutes.

READ  Why South East should ignore President Buhari

First City Monument Bank (FCMB)

(Opp, Skye Bank, University of Ibadan)

What will welcome anyone to the bank is the number of customers queuing to use the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) which were five in number but two of the machines close to the gate of the banking hall were out of order as at the time our visit.

There were four tellers with one specifically for bulk payments. The banking hall was well organised as there were seats for customers to sit while waiting for their turn. Across the counter transaction took about four minutes. There were four customer care representatives who attended to customers but it took over ten minutes for them to attend to each customer.

. Bank Professionalism Customer care service Security

consciousness

Cooperate

environment

ATM efficiency Total
First Bank, 3 4 6 4 3 20
Skye Bank 6 6 4 6 2 26
FCMB 6 4 6 6 3 25

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • PDP in fresh crisis over chairmanship zoning, threatens 2019

    By Obinna Ezugwu The December 9 Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will be the most critical in its history; it is a convention that would, to a large extent, determine its fate and course for action ahead of the much awaited February 2019 general election and may also determine its chances of returning […]

  • Why South East should ignore President Buhari

    By UCHE CHRIS   President Buhari’s last week visit to the south east on APC campaign for Anambra governorship poll and his promise to give more appointments to the region is a clear and abundant proof that he is either a bad politician or he takes the Igbo for a fool. It is sad and […]

  • GTBank doubles stock value as investors go bullish

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU GT Bank’s share price has doubled in the last one year, leading investors to grin satisfactorily as there gambit on the stock seems to have panned out. The stock’s price has risen from N24.00 in January 2017 to N43.00 as at November 17, 2017, creating a capital gains opportunity of 79.2 per […]

  • Moody’s rating exposes poor state of banks

      .           Experts predict more recapitalization next year FELIX OLOYEDE Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have been caught in the web of liquidity squeeze, capital adequacy challenge and the encumbrance of raising fresh funds  as Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) downgraded their long-term local currency deposit and issuer ratings. The credit rating agency lowered […]

  • Brain drain: Doctors, nurses’ exodus cripples Nigeria’s health sector

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The mass emigration of health care professionals, especially doctors, pharmacists and nurses, is on the verge of crippling the nation’s health sector, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. Though, the mass exodus of these skilled health workers abroad for greener pasture has been on unabated over the years, it has now reached an […]

  • S&P rates UBA highly, affirms ‘B/B’ credit ratings

    FELIX OLOYEDE S&P Global Ratings has given United Bank for Africa (UBA) a B/B rating based on the rating agency’s interpretation of UBA’s competitive strength in the Nigerian banking market. The agency’s latest report released on Friday showed that the bank has benefited from a strong brand franchise in the corporate and retail segments of […]

  •  Nigeria: The disquieting nuisance of elitism

    By TESLIM SHITA-BEY   At the heart of Nigeria’s social and economic dysfunction is not just the usual suspects of tribe and religion but also, and quite disturbingly, the self-preening and self-adulation of Nigeria’s elite. The failure of the educated leaders of the country to bring about a collective sense of nationhood and build a […]

  • (Across the counter) University of Ibadan banking services waiting for relief

    Banks within university environment usually have a large turnout of customers. It wasn’t any different when our across the counter team visited some banks within the University of Ibadan environment to review the quality of service being rendered. Our criteria included bank professionalism, customer care efficiency, security consciousness, corporate environment and ATM efficiency. Here is […]

  • Time is ripe for rates cut, says Rewane as inflation slows further in Oct.

    FELIX OLOYEDE This is the appropriate time for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cut benchmark monetary rates after inflation rate slows down for the ninth consecutive time in October, said Mr Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives. The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday released Consumer Price […]

  • ELAN National Lease Conference Focuses on Revamping Nigerian Economy

    FELIX OLOYEDE In furtherance of its objective of promoting the business of leasing in Nigeria, Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has concluded plans to organise the 15th Annual National Lease Conference with focus on revamping the Nigerian economy. The conference which is the biggest gathering of stakeholders in the leasing industry is expected to […]

  • Nigeria-centric restaurant, Labule, opens new outlet in Lagos

    Labule, Nigeria-centric restaurant, operated by an indigenous company, Roots Foods Limited, offering real Nigerian local delicacies in a unique environment that combines the setting of a modern quick service restaurant with that of an African setting of a local ‘buka’, has opened a new outlet on Admiralty Road in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The brand […]

  • Nigerian banks shine in Ghana

    By JOHNMARK UKOKO Nigerian banks have been credited with “revolutionizing “the banking sector in Ghana, due to the many innovations they brought to Ghana’s banking sector. The Ghana Deputy Minister of Trade and Investment Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah said in Lagos that the innovation and transformation of the Ghana’s banking sector is credited to the […]

  • Ajimobi moves to save Oyo APC from disintegration

    By OLUSESAN LAOYE The seeming crisis in Oyo APC has now forced the Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, to begin consultations with stakeholders to convinced members on why they must come together as a body to face the 2019 general elections, Although the internal crisis is yet to break open as the aggrieved party […]

  • YolaDisCo sale stalled as no potential buyers emerge

    By ADEBAYO OBAJEMU Two years after the core investors of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company, YolaDisCo, declared a force majeure owing to their inability to operate under the reign of terror unleased by Boko Haram, the Federal Government is yet to find any investor interested in operating the utility company, it has been learnt. In […]

  • Company Analysis: Much Ado about Seplat

      By TESLIM SHITA-BEY The oil and gas sector has had a bumpy since the beginning of 2017 with local oil major, Seplat, seeing its financials whipped raw by prior year liabilities despite rising revenues over the nine months (9M). The company in the last two years has moved from being distinctively bad to singularly […]

  • How to start a photography business

    By ZUBAIR DANIE While photography could be accounted for as a full blown course in any offering institution of learning for professionalism, the field equally provides a platform for individuals whose passion it is to project images as a form of livelihood. The socio-cultural aspect of Nigerians that play host of events like: wedding, naming, […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+