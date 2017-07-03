Accounts designed for your Couples’ needs

FELIX OLOYEDE

Different people have different motives that they would want to walk into a bank to open an account. While some would want to have an account to help them save towards executing a particular project, others need bank accounts that would enable them achieve their investment drive or save for their children’s education. Whatever your dream may be, banks have designed products that would take care of it.

Some of products that are specifically designed for couples would be reviewed in this article:

STERLING COUPLES PROPOSITION

Money often poses challenge in marriage. Couples fight over pulling resources together, which may lead to divorce when not properly managed. And at the end of the day, the family is torn apart.

To provide solution to this kind of challenges, Sterling Bank has developed the Sterling Couples’ Proposition account aimed at helping couples pool their funds together in the Bank while enjoying numerous benefits. This product gives a lot of incentives to husbands and wives as they pool their resources together for the betterment of their family.

If you and your spouse move your salary account to Sterling Bank, you enjoy the following:

Features/Benefits

The Sterling Couples’ Proposition gives you up to 10 percent discount on interest rate for all loans available in the Bank.

It also gives you a discount on interest rate for all Mortgage loans and two percent additional interest rate on target savings account.

If you subscribe for this product, you get two free cheque books (50 leaflets) per annum, Free debit & credit cards + free transaction alerts.

And the bank puts together anniversary and valentines dinner for your family.

This product also gives you access to salary advance and credit cards without assessment that usually carried out on regular customers.

AccessBank Family Banking Scheme

This product from Access Bank was designed on the ground that despite the fact that you have been saving in the past, you stand to gain more if you save as a family.

The Family Banking Scheme is meant to serve your family as a unit by synergizing your savings accounts under one Family ID. With this, you get better rewards while you continue to enjoy the confidentiality of your banking relationships and manage your accounts as unique individuals.

Benefits Include:

The Family Banking Scheme gives you a higher interest on your savings, paying as high as 5.75 percent.

Your family enjoys deals and discounts in malls and hotspots across the country.

It enables you to be eligibility for Home Loans, School Fees support & Personal Loans

And you are given priority whenever you apply for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and payment for school fees abroad. More so, you have access to educational advisory services.

You stand a chance of qualifying for rewards in the Family Fortune Promo.

Categories of Access Bank Family Banking Scheme

Your family can subscribe to any of the Family Statuses as described below:

Each family with cumulative balance as stated below will enjoy higher interest rate as well as increase their chance of being rewarded in the Family Fortune Promo. The interest rate will apply on the balance on each family members account irrespective of the funds in their accounts, as far as the average minimum balance in a month is within the minimum savings plan subscribed too.

How to subscribe to the Family Banking Scheme

Existing Customers

· •Fill and submit the Family Banking Subscription Form with account numbers of your Family members.

· •A Family ID will be generated and sent to the email address provided

· Maintain a cummulative average minimum balance as described in the Family Status plan you subscribe to.

· •Grow your deposit to the required amount to qualify for the Weekly, Monthly and Mega Promos.

Note that in case one or more of your family members do not have an account with Access Bank, a savings account will be required to complete a minimum family of four (4).

New Customers

· Collect a Family Banking Scheme Form at the nearest Access Bank branch or www.accessbankplc.com

· Fill out the form including at least (3) three other members of your family

· Submit the form at the nearest Access Bank Branch

· A Family ID will be generated and sent to the email address provided

· Maintain a cummulative average minimum balance as described in the Family Status plan you subscribe to.

· Grow your deposit to the required amount to qualify for the Weekly, Monthly and Mega Promos.

Facebook Comments