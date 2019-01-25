Access Bank postpones Diamond takeover by two months

Access Bank Plc, which plans to buy Diamond Bank Plc to become Africa’s largest retail lender by customers, said it will conclude the transaction about two months earlier than initially expected.

The deal, which was set to close in June, will be completed in the second quarter, the Lagos-based lender said on Thursday. Access Bank also canceled a planned 75 billion naira ($207 million) rights issue as it’s no longer needed to meet the central bank’s minimum capital thresholds, Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wigwe said on an investor call.

Access Bank agreed last year to buy Carlyle-backed Diamond Bank in a deal worth about $200 million. It said last week it obtained “approval-in-principle” from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria to proceed with the merger.

By the conclusion of the deal, Access’s assets could swell to about $17 billion from $12.5 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations. Zenith Bank Plc is currently the largest Nigerian lender, with $15.4 billion of assets.

Access Bank’s shares rose 6.2 percent to N6 at close of trading in Lagos, while Diamond Bank climbed 0.5 percent to N2.10.

Shareholders will vote on the transaction on March 5. (Bloomberg)

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook