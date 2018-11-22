Accenture Nigeria to Unveil Innovation Index 2018 on Friday

Global tech, strategy, digital and consulting service firm, Accenture is set to officially unveil the complete survey report of its Innovation Index 2018 which focuses on game-changing business, market and technology trends in Nigeria financial services industry.

The event which will take place on Friday, November 23, 2018 at Eko Hotel & Suit, Lagos will have in attendance industry captains and the media.

Accenture partnered with over 250 researchers in world-class organizations such as MIT and Singularity to discover the leading innovative solutions.

The Index seeks to highlight and showcase innovation role models who are inculcating innovation into the very culture of their organisations—as well as creating product, process, people and service innovations which are changing the way people live and work.

Accenture during the survey reached out to banking and fintech company’s in Nigeria and offered participants the opportunity to showcase one of their innovations. The research team of the firm collated all entries and shared summaries with Lagos Business School, its local research partner. During this adjudication process chaired by LBS, the team will collaborate with select C-Suites from tier one companies who judged the entries over a period of weeks to reveal the innovation winners in three categories for the banking and fintech space in Nigeria.

“As the industry players seek to grow and expand their businesses through innovation, the survey results will offer insight on how effective these innovations have been in helping them gain competitive advantage in the marketplace” said Toluleke Adenmosun, Accenture Nigeria’s Managing Director Financial services.

“We are also appreciative of all the participants who took time to complete the survey. Accenture will take time using best practice and share with them a diagnostic report that will be useful to each participant on its innovation journey. Additionally, we will publish our thinking on the findings of the survey research”, she added.

Accenture is looking forward to sharing the winners of the Nigeria Innovation Index with stakeholders in the country in conjunction with its media partners, The Guardian Newspapers and online tech specialized media platform, TechCabal.

According to the company, the findings from the survey will give insight that will help to improve the performance of players in banking and fintech space in the country and also guide other sectors in making informed decisions towards adopting an innovation strategy.