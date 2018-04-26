Abuja truck accident: Four feared killed

Shell profits rise on back of soaring oil prices Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a 42 percent rise in first-quarter profit, its highest in over three years, boosted by higher oil prices and production. Expectations are high for Shell to continue to generate strong profits and cash flow after the Anglo-Dutch company beat larger rival Exxon Mobil on both fronts in 2017 thanks […]

World’s first scrotum transplant successful Doctors at Johns Hopkins University said Monday they have performed the world’s first total penis and scrotum transplant on a US military serviceman who was wounded in Afghanistan. The 14-hour operation took place on March 26, and was performed by a team of nine plastic surgeons and two urologic surgeons. “We are optimistic that he […]

‘Over two million bottles of Codeine consumed in Kano’ n the last three years, Kano State reportedly tops the list of the states with the highest rate of drug addiction in the country. Codeine, a prescription pain medication used to treat mild or moderate pain is a drug which is abused by some youths in the state. It comes in tablet and syrup form and as […]

Businessman accused of cloning SON logo docked A businessman, Nonso Udoye, who was accused of cloning the production and registration logo of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was on Wednesday brought to the Federal High Court in Lagos for trial. Udoye is facing a 15-count charge bordering on forgery and counterfeiting before Justice Saliu Saidu. At the commencement of trial, his […]

Lagos records revenue increase in first quarter The Lagos State Government has recorded success in its revenue generation for the first quarter. The Internally Generated Revenue for the first quarter of Y2018 stood at N103.476billion, as against N96.7billion recorded in the previous year, thereby accounting for 81 percent of the total revenue of N141billion generated in the quarter. Commissioner for Economic Planning […]

NIS generates N35.72bn in 2017 – NBS The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) generated more than N35.72 billion from passports applications in 2017. The NBS said this in a statistics on Immigration for 2017 posted on its website. According to the report, the figure is less than the N36.17 billion generated from passports application as local […]

MTN proposes $500m IPO- SEC The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday confirmed that MTN Group had finally commenced discussions with the commission on its proposed 500 million dollars Initial Public Offering (IPO). A senior management staff of SEC who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that MTN had commenced discussion with the commission […]

Keystone Bank partners CeLD, launches ‘CashToken’ customers By OKEY ONYEMWEAKU Fastest growing financial institution in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited, has partnered with a ‘Cash Reward as-a-Service Company’, CeLD Innovations Limited, to launch a ground-breaking product, ‘CashToken’, a new age of hyper consumer centricity in Nigeria. The new innovative product, CashToken, which was formally launched in Lagos on Thursday April 19, 2018 at […]

US oil hurts Nigeria, OPEC in Europe US oil producers are reaping the benefits of OPEC’s efforts to balance the crude market by flooding Europe with a record amount of crude, hurting traditional suppliers such as Nigeria. Russia paired with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last year in cutting oil output jointly by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), a deal […]

CBN ruins Black Market business, says Gwadabe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) foreign exchange management policies have begun to put severe pressure on Nigeria’s parallel foreign currency market as ‘Black marketers’ begin to see their trading margins disappear. Indeed with more stable supply of forex and growing investor confidence on rising oil prices (currently at $74 per barrel) , the business of […]

Manufacturers groan despite improved bank liquidity By FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian manufacturers are still credit-starved despite the improved liquidity of the banking sector. Although credit to the private sector has been rising, manufacturers have claimed that access to funds still pose a serious problem. Broad money in circulation increased 8.14 per cent to N2, 401.91 trillion in February 2018 compared to N2, […]

MAN, LCCI disagree over CFTA By UCHE CHRIS President Buhari seems to be coming under increasing pressure from both home and abroad over his refusal to sign the Continental Free Trade Area treaty last month at the meeting African Union Heads of states and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Also Nigerians particularly the business community are sharply divided over the […]

Gov. Wike: More garlands for Mr. Projects By OBINNA EZUGWU On Sunday April 15, 2018 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was the cynosure of all eyes as he stood firm and composed to the cheering of the audience at the capacity hall to receive the prestigious Zik Prize for good governance. It was indeed an […]

The Sterling Bank spreadsheet… an uppity lenders burden By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite not stirring excitement in recent years, Sterling Bank Plc has run a recession gauntlet and come out looking marvelous. The bank in 2017 grew its gross earnings by slightly under twenty per cent to 19.79 per cent between 2016 and 2017. The banks gross earnings (a measure of its business volume) […]

Melaye released after being detained, police deny involvement Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye has been released from detention reports reaching Business Hallmark indicate. The Senator was released after being detained by officials of the immigration service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Morocco The officials allege that he was detained based on an order from Interpol. However, the […]