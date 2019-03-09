Abiodun, Ogun APC guber candidate floors opponents at own polling unit

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun won his ward 3 unit 2 with wide margins.

Abiodun who voted at Ita-Osanyin at about 12.45pm, polled 240 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade of APM who scored 71, while the PDP hand 5 votes.

The result was announced by Presiding Officer in the unit, Timothy Olajinmi.

Abiodun in an interview urged the electorate to uphold the nation’s democracy while describing the election process as great.

“I feel very great about the whole exercise. I haven’t seen the situation of things in other polling units but I am satisfied with the process at this polling unit.

“My advice is that the process should be democratic. They should not try to rig the election, people should not create violence. We should respect our democracy.”

