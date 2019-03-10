Abia governor, Ikpeazu wins second term

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has won Saturday’s governorship election.

Ikpeazu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 261,127 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Uche Ogah of the All .Progressive Congress who polled 99, 574 votes and Dr. Alex Otti of the All Progressive Grand Alliance who came third with 64,366 votes

Details later. ..

