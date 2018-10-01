Abia 2019: APC candidate steps down amidst financial inducement  

Ambassador Chidika Ukauwa is a Frontline member of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Abia state, an enterprising businessman and a National Patron of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). In the past several months he had an intensive campaign on his ambition to join the 2019 governorship race for the Abia state Government House under the platform of the APC.

But speaking during an interactive session with newsmen in his campaign office located at Ihie-Ndume, on the Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene road of Abia recently, Ukauwa gave his words that he has withdrawn from the guber race to give way for his political mentor, Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, whom he adjudged a better candidate needed to salvage Abia from a condition he described as ‘the shackles of administrations in Abia. PETER OKORE was there for BUSINESS HALLMARK and reports; EXCERPTS:

The race for the APC gubernatorial ticket took a dramatic turn last week with one of those being touted as major contender suddenly throwing in the towel. Ambassador Chidika Ukauwa, a new face in Abia politics surprised most people with his withdrawal from the race after spending many mouth canvassing for it.

As he put it: “My main purpose of joining the race for Abia governorship seat was to ensure that leadership of Abia State shifts to the hands of a credible and competent youth. Adults in Abia have failed the youths in that they have chosen to allow the prevailing dichotomy, denials and deprivations to persist, just as the masses suffer because of bad leadership.

According to him, he started the journey for the Abia governorship race long ago before others joined has seen the need for Abia to be salvaged as Abia state has been suffering under tricky governments.

“First of all, let me clear the air on the rumour making the rounds in Abia that I have withdrawn from the 2019 guber race because Dr. Sampson Ogah has settled me to step down. Today let it be known that I have withdrawn from the race.

“Before arriving at this decision, I had called Dr. Ogah, who has been my master and mentor, to know his position in the forthcoming 2019 elections. I know Ogah as a decent and credible man who can salvage Abia. He encouraged me to go ahead with my governorship aspiration, pending the outcome of his own consultations relevant stakeholders within and outside Abia state.

“After due consultations, thereafter, he decided to come-out for the guber race. On my own part, I did not want to fight him in the field. Today, I have withdrawn from the governorship race in preference for Ogah. I was not induced by anything to arrive at this decision.

I did not take that decision because he (Ogah) has given me a dime. No! The decision was taken out of my personal conviction and consultations that he is truly a man Abians like, trust and who can affect good leadership in Abia to the admiration of all, irrespective of tribe, political leanings or ethnicity. Ogah is the highest indigenous investor in Abia state. His well-managed multi-million dollar conglomerates are there to speak for him.

On the purported zoning of governorship position to Abia-South, let me state this: “I dislike zoning arrangement in politics, because most often, it produces a mediocre as leader, while the masses suffer for it. Before I joined the APC, I first of all, sought clarification from the Abia state chairman of the Party, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa on the stand of our Party on the ABIA CHARTER OF EQUITY.

Nwamkpa told me that there is no constitution or Law that says APC is under any zoning agreement. He assured me to go ahead with my ambition, saying that the APC was going to adopt direct primaries to select the most credible candidates for the various positions in Abia.

But today, I am hearing some Ukwangwa people talking about zoning. Their only argument being that going by the Charter of Equity, that it is still the turn of Ukwangwa people (Abia-South senatorial district) to produce Abia governor for 2019 to 2023 tenure. They further support their stand that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has done the first 4(four) years and that it is the turn of the APC to produce Abia governor to complete the eight–year tenure for the zone.

Moreover, Ukwangwa people cannot produce any Law or constitution that forbids Sampson Uche Ogah from contesting the 2019 governorship seat in Abia. If there is, let them show Abians. Abians need a Messiah in the form of a person; not Party. Abians should know that there is, yet, nothing like zoning arrangement in Abia APC. Let all the aspirants, who have the abilities and capabilities to the primaries and test their worth.

He said that, if the above adduced reasons are to hold, such contradicts Nwamkpa’s earlier statement on the stance of Abia APC as well as the assurance he earlier gave me. I strongly believe in my state Chairman, Nwamkpa. He cannot now tell us that there is zoning in Abia APC.

“My belief and conviction are that there is nothing like zoning arrangement in Abia APC. The problem of Abia today has surpassed zoning arrangements or party considerations. Abians need a man of conscience, honour, respect and credibility to salvage the state. We need to wake-up now to keep pace with other states, in terms of developments.

Comparatively, Abia has not fared well, because of bad leadership. Abians have never been truly led by a leader elected by the masses since 1999. This is why Abia had always had it wrong, all along, because of party inclinations. Indeed, Party (follow-follow) has been the major problem of Abia since 1999. And it has led us to nowhere 27 years after (creation), we still do not have any concrete things to show for it!

We do not need to continue with this type of family governance, which had been detrimental to the largest population of Abians, at home and in the Diasporas. The leaders of the various family-governments that have ruled Abia since the democratic dispensation, have been using us (Abia citizens) to run their family businesses.

“Take it or reject it, the 2019 general election in Abia is pregnant. Only God can decide what it will deliver. If the right thing is done, there will be peace”!

He alleged that Mr. Paul Ikonne of the APC is being sponsored by the National body of APC as the choice governorship aspirant for Abia. We, in Abia do not want any form of imposition by the APC in the 2019 elections. Even, Abia APC does not know who he is or recognize his contributions in the fight to establish APC in Abia state. Any form of manipulation in APC by the presidency, will not be in the interest of youths in Abia. Youths want a change in Abia.

“If Presidency wants peace in Abia state, it should ensure that the right things are done. Only Ogah has the potential, credibility and all it takes to re-create Abia. Governorship is a calling; not imposed. Let Ogah be our governor.

Abia state has not fared well since creation because no God-chosen leader has ever ruled Abia yet. Things would only get better in Abia when Ogah becomes governor, as the people’s choice. He will be the Messiah of Abia. His lifestyle and chain of multi-million-dollar businesses are there to bear witness as regards his competence and what he can do, if elected, to lead Abia state.

Let the National body of our party ensure that only the credible, tasted and trusted (person) emerges as Abia governor in 2019. I see APC as the party on a rescue mission in Abia state. The state appears to have collapsed under Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and may grind to a halt by 2019, if he continues for a second tenure.

Abians need to come back to realize what they have lost over the year in the hands of one party. We need a change for the good of us all. Not a few individuals, anymore.

However, he lamented the cost of election, noting that going by the exorbitant cost of the 2019 Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms by some political parties, including APC, I deduce that the “Not too young to rule” Law has become a deceit to youths in Nigeria.

“It has become a calculated attempt to edge-out youths from the leadership of this country. The high cost of the Forms by the ruling APC is an evidence of how it wants to fight corruption in Nigeria.

I was happy when the law came out; not knowing that my Party was thinking of ways to circumvent this law. I defended Buhari on the face value of this Law. I did not know that by implication, ‘everybody was going to carry his/her cross.

I did not however withdraw from the Abia state governorship race because of the exorbitant cost of the Forms but because of the stance of APC on corruption. If they (APC) can ask for N45million for Presidential Form, what shows that APC is truly fighting corruption?

In fact, the EFCC should go after some of those who purchased those exorbitant APC Forms. Let them tell Nigerians how they got the money.

Be that as it may by implication, this Not too Young to rule law should have been a motivator for youths of this country to have hope in Nigeria. But behold, Buhari is only thinking for himself. What is happening in this country today, is not the problem of Buhari. Rather, it is that of the “cabal” running the government for him. This notwithstanding I urge Nigerians to support Buhari for his second term bid.

“I am a die-hard supporter of President Buhari. But the right thing should be done for peace to reign in this country. 2019 election is pregnant. But for peace to reign in this country, let the sleeping dog lie! Youths must be given or allowed to play a specific role in the fight against corruption in this country, if the present effort of the APC-led administration in Nigeria to fight corruption is to yield the desired objective.

A comparative analysis of the goings-on in Nigeria over the years shows that Buhari is really a messiah, who is desperately struggling, in a number of ways, to leave a memorable blue-print for posterity. At times state governors appear to be working with the cabals in Buhari-led administration to make things difficult in Nigeria and for Nigerians.

Look at the quantum of funds Buhari has doled-out to respective states in the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. These monies went to the states in the name of Bail-outs and Paris Club funds refunds designed to help states clear their backlogs of salaries, pensions, gratuities and other statutory emoluments owed to Nigerian workers (serving and retired).

How many states have actually utilized these funds judiciously for the purpose they were meant for, since after they (states) collected these monies, I will ask? Only few, if any! This is simply because many state governors do not have the political-will to utilize these funds meant for the welfare of Nigerians as directed by Buhari.

They have merely used these funds as the usual state monies to be used anyhow. Till date these debts are still hanging-on as unpaid. In some states, no concrete evidence of where or what the amounts have been committed to other than in the personal pockets of politicians.

Ukauwa stressed that many politicians, most often, dabble into politics to make quick get money. Count them!

”Ogah is a successful private entrepreneur, a mogul in his field. He lends money to people and corporate bodies; and often-times come to the aid of state governments. Many politicians are today beneficiaries of his philanthropic dispositions. He can afford the money. Ogah is one man who dabbled into politics with comfort. He is unlike other politicians who are out there merely to grab money, irrespective of what happens to the masses”.

