9th House of Reps: APC wins 211 seats, PDP 111, APGA 6, ADC 3

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won majority 211 seats so far in the 9th House of Representatives, followed by the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party which won 111 seats.

According to the list of the ninth House of Representatives members-elect on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has six elected members; the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), three; the Action Alliance, two and the Peoples Redemption Party, two members.

The African Democratic Party, the Allied Peoples Movement and the Social Democratic Party won a seat each.

