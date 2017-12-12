" /> Non Yoruba in S/West inaugurate forum, vow to take rightful place in zone's politics | Hallmarknews
Published On: Tue, Dec 12th, 2017

Non Yoruba in S/West inaugurate forum, vow to take rightful place in zone’s politics

By Obinna Ezugwu

Chief Anselm Njoku

Political and cultural leaders of various ethnic groups resident in the South West, Saturday last week at Ota, Ogun State, came together under the aegis of Non Yoruba Indigenes Empowerment Initiative, to seek ways of working together for a fair deal in the zone’s polity ahead of the 2019 general election.

Various speakers at the event expressed disappointment that despite the enormous contribution of the non Yoruba indigenes to the economic growth and development of the South West states, they were not sufficiently recognised or given slots in government.

In his opening speech, leader of the group, Chief Anselm E.S Njoku, the Akeweje of Lagos State, noted that  the formation of the initiative was informed on the need for the various ethnic groups resident in the South West to speak with one voice. He pointed out that although the Yoruba were very peaceful and accommodating people, more needed to be done with regard to integrating the non Yoruba into main stream politics of the South West.

“The Yoruba are accommodating, we must give it to them. The formation of the Non Yoruba Indigene Empowerment Initiative came as a result of a well articulated survey made by some of us resident in this area, that we need to come together to speak with one voice,” he said.

“That’s the only way we can address our collective challenges. We are here growing our businesses, and growing the economy of our host states in the South West, you cannot divorce the average non Yoruba indegene from the growth in the IGR of the South Western states, especially Lagos. Commerce has been the driver of the growth in the IGR, and that is mostly driven by non Yoruba indigenes. We have also developed the area we live, sometimes we have converted swampy lands and raised buildings there.

“We believe in the development of wherever we stay; everywhere we stay, we take it as home. And if we take everywhere we stay as home, we should also be entitled to the privileges and rights that are accrue to the people within the area we live. The constitution of Nigeria provides that wherever you live, you can vote and be voted for, and if you look at it, politics is a game of numbers, and if you look at the number of non Yoruba indigenes in each of the states of the South West, you find that it’s significant.

“With such teeming number, there is no reason we can’t be voted for. We cannot continue to remain voters without being voted for, and there is no reason we cannot also be represented in appointments. What we are saying is that we are not the owners of this land, but we are partners in progress, and we are law abiding because, we pay our taxes and do other things required of us as citizens, therefore, when it comes to politics, while we are voting for our Yoruba brothers, there should be few of us too that can be voted for.”

READ  Nigeria lacks leaders with moral compass - Amb Keshi

Chief Njoku who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asked that while the non Yoruba indigenes “dance and cheer our Yoruba brothers who have been appointed as commissioners and special advisers,” they should also be considered for such positions.

“There shouldn’t be any discrimination against anyone living in any part of this country who is interested in seeking political office. Nobody should be made to believe that he can vote but not be voted for. We are not saying we want equal share, but if you look at it very well, there are areas that the non-Yoruba indigenes are dominant which ordinarily, anybody who is jovial should be able to concede, to say please bring your people here.

“If there are over 300 councillors and you concede 10 or 20 to the non Yoruba indigenes, it’s not too much. That is why sometimes, some of us will not vote for party A or party B, but party C. Because if party A or B did not accommodate us, then we will not welcome them. So, any party that wants the votes of the non Yoruba indigenes should also want them to be voted for by giving them some positions.

“Lagos have been benevolent because in the last election in 2015, there were about seven non Yoruba indigenes elected into political positions. All those things were achieved when Ndigbo in Lagos decided to come together under Ndigbo United Association which I am the chairman. We achieved monumental progress, to the extent that the owners of Lagos, including the Oba and Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu had to invite us and we talked.”

In his own remarks, leader of Northern residents of the South West, Alhaji Adamu Isa Alkali, while insisting that Nigeria had become too integrated to separate, noted that he had been consulting with the various governors of the zone and expressed optimism that in 2019, the non indigenes would secure political positions in Ogun and other states.

“I have been working with the various governors of the South West, by the special grace of God in 2019, we are bringing the non Yoruba indigenes together to work as a team,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the peoples of Middle Belt, Chief Agama Emmanuel said the forum was born out of the need to speak with one voice for better recognition.

“We have come together in unity to speak with one voice, and wherever people speak with one voice, their voice would be heard. That way there is a force and when that force is established, you will be reckoned with and when you are reckoned with, a place would be found for you.”

READ  World Cup: FIFA deducts points from Nigeria, fine NFF for fielding ineligible player in qualifier

Standing for the South South, Comrade TN Odichukwu said the initiative was “a forum where the non Yoruba indigenes gather to present a common agenda; to reach decisions together and be able to speak with one voice.”

Speaking further, he said: “I want to let you know that this forum is not just about two or three tribes. Apart from the Yoruba speaking South West, every other tribe are part of this initiative. You can now understand that when a body is bringing the entire Nigerians together, it is an organisation where unity can be solidified.

In his own remarks, Alhaji Mustafa Nasiru, chairman of the Nupe community in Ogun State said: “This is a forum where the non Yoruba speaking groups in the South West have come together to seek fair share.

“Particularly, those of us who are Nupe, we have not gotten any benefit from the government despite our support. That’s the reason we have decided to come together to speak for ourselves. We have many of our brothers with good certificates, but they have not been able to find meaningful job, they are now driving “okada”.

Former governorship candidate in Ogun State, and President of non indigenous people in the state, Ogbuefi Austin Nkeze, in his own speech, said the initiative had started long ago, but the day’s event was a step forward.

“By statistics, I think we the non Yoruba indigenes constitute over 35 percent of the total population of Ogun State, and we contribute immensely to the social and economic development of the state. By this gathering therefore, we want to speak with one voice and be able to contribute in deciding who governs us.

“We started a long time ago, we have been coming together. But we have now decided to come together under this platform with a view to bringing together all the non indigenes under one umbrella so we can replicate what has happened in Lagos State. ”

Mrs. Victoria Bako, leader of the Northern Women Forum in Ogun State in her own contribution said: “I believe that every Nigerian has a right to live anywhere he or she wishes to live. As non Yoruba indigenes of Ogun State, we reside here, pay our tax and are law abiding. To that extent, we believe that we should be accorded some recognition.”

Other speakers at the occasion included Mr. Ken Nwankwo Nwazeigbo, Chief Jerry Nwakaeze, Lolo Uche Dominion Onyeisi and Mrs. Agnes Odeh.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • World Cup: FIFA deducts points from Nigeria, fine NFF for fielding ineligible player in qualifier

    By Obinna Ezugwu Nigeria has come under a heavy hammer by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) disciplinary committee  for fielding an ineligible player, Shehu Abdullahi for the World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10, 2017, a statement by the committee said on Tuesday. The world football’s governing body fined Nigerian Football Federation […]

  • UPP commends PDP on successful convention, extend hand of fellowship

    By Obinna Ezugwu United Progressive Party (UPP) has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the successful conduct of its December 9 convention and tasked it to join hands with other credible opposition parties to deepen the country’s democracy This was contained in a statement signed by the founder and National Chairman of the party, […]

  • Nigeria lacks leaders with moral compass – Amb Keshi

    By Obinna Ezugwu Former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi has decried what he called the lack of moral compass among Nigeria’s political elite, noting that poor leadership was the country’s biggest challenge. Keshi who bared his mind in a chat with BusinessHallmark in his Lagos home recently, regretted that virtually all […]

  • Non Yoruba in S/West inaugurate forum, vow to take rightful place in zone’s politics

    By Obinna Ezugwu Political and cultural leaders of various ethnic groups resident in the South West, Saturday last week at Ota, Ogun State, came together under the aegis of Non Yoruba Indigenes Empowerment Initiative, to seek ways of working together for a fair deal in the zone’s polity ahead of the 2019 general election. Various […]

  • Don’t celebrate yet, agitation for restructuring not over- Uko warns presidency

    By Obinna Ezugwu Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Secretary General, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), Evang Elliot Uko has warned against any suggestion that the South East geopolitical zone has been “forcefully” and “violently” pacified as according to him, such is false. Evang Uko who is also the Deputy Secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought […]

  • Nigeria’s Debt Service ratio falls to 45%

    Nigeria has made significant improvement in its debt-service-to-revenue ratio as it dropped from 66 per cent to 45 per cent. This is coming on the back of improved revenue mobilisation from both domestic and foreign sources. The government has been aggressively driving its tax reform with the introduction of Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme […]

  • Banks’ NPLs reach 10-month high in Q3

    FELIX OLOYEDE Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the Nigerian banking industry hit 10-month in September, latest data from the the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has shown. The report quoted by CNBC states that NPLs in the Nigerian banking sector reached N2.42 trillion at the end of Q3 2017, which is 10-month record high. Muyiwa Oni, […]

  • OPEC Crude Output Drops to Six-Month Low

    Crude production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries dropped again in November to a six-month low. Total production fell 80,000 barrels a day to 32.47 million a day last month, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. That was the lowest level since May, when output was 32.29 […]

  • Lagos revives abandoned waste to energy resourcing projects

    By ABATAN ADEWALE JOSEPH Lagos state government is exploring every available opportunity to ensure power supply in the state in view of the dwindling performance of the energy companies in the country. As the business and industrial hub of the economy, Lagos has suffered huge economic losses on account of poor power supply. Governor Akinwumi […]

  • FG appoints Abdul Zubair to replace suspended SEC DG

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the appointment of Abdul Zubair as acting Director General. The commission while making the announcement, also reassured the investing public of continued stability of the Nigerian capital market following last week’s suspension of its Director General, Mounir Gwarzo. It would be recalled that Gwarzo was directed […]

  • Kano spends N9bn monthly on salary payment, says Ganduje

    The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said his administration spends N9 billion monthly on payment of workers’ salaries. He added that this effort was commendable in a period where most state governments have not been able to pay salaries as a result of the economic situation in the country. He spoke  in Kano state […]

  • FG’s Npower scheme derailing, faces imminent collapse – Investigation

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The N-Power scheme, introduced by the Federal Government, as a social safety net to reduce the rate of graduate unemployment afflicting the country, is fast derailing from its original objective, and faces imminent collapse, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. While the Federal Government, particularly its major proponent, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had […]

  • Gwarzo: The many troubles of a regulator

      By FELIX OLOYEDE These are unpleasant times for Mounir Gwarzo, Chief Executive Office, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as he was placed on suspension last week by a previously gun shy Minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. Gwarzo’s position as SEC boss became shaky as a nongovernmental organisation,   Centre for Anti-Corruption and […]

  • 2018 budget: High on hope, low on prospects

      .           Promises of growth and development may be unattainable The 2018 budget will go down in history as the most vilified and repudiated by the legislature that is supposed to give it a stamp of authority. Last week, the two chambers of the National Assembly took a perfunctory appraisal of the budget and consigned […]

  • Anxiety rises over health of banks

    …as recent Fitch downgrade poses new questions BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY All may not be as well with Nigerian banks as the domestic regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), would have many believe. Buried in a heap of poor quality loan assets in the guise of high none performing loans (NPL’s), a growing number of banks […]

  • Maina’s can of worms

    By OBINNA EZUGWU At the hearing conducted by the Hon. Aliyu Madaki-led House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service last week, Nigerians were treated to a show of childish buck-passing. One could draw a parallel between […]


Categories

Visit us on Google+