" /> > First Bank leads four Nigerian banks in Top 500 Global Banking Brands | Hallmarknews
Published On: Mon, Feb 6th, 2017

First Bank leads four Nigerian banks in Top 500 Global Banking Brands

 

 

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named as the most valuable banking brand in Nigeria in The Top 500 Banking Brands of The Banker magazine of the Financial Times  and Brand Finance, London, United Kingdom for the sixth consecutive time.

 

According to a press release issued on Sunday by the Country Representative – Nigeria of The Banker magazine, Mr. Kunle Ogedengbe, First Bank leads four other Nigerian banks in the global ranking.

 

With $301 million brand value, First Bank ranked 357 leads Guaranty Trust Bank ranked 395 with a brand value of $258 million, Zenith Bank ranked 414 with a brand value of $247 million, Access Bank ranked 476 with a brand value of $182 million and the United Bank for Africa with a brand value of $172 million ranked 487 in the world.

 

According to the chief executive of Brand Finance, David Haigh, the brand value is the amount a third party will need to pay in using the brand name.

 

As for the methodology of the ranking, “Brand Finance employs a discounted cashflow technique to discount estimated future royalties at an appropriate rate to arrive at a net present value of a bank’s trademark and associated intellectual property – its brand value”, noted Brian Caplen, the editor of The Banker.

READ  Forex crisis: $30bn loan in jeorpady

 

Caplen stressed that the process involves five steps of obtaining brand-specific financial and revenue data; modeling the market to identify market demand and the position of individual banks in the context of all other market competitors; establish the royalty rate for each bank; calculate the discounted rate specific to each bank, taking account of its size, geographical presence, reputation, gearing and brand rating; and discount future royalty stream (explicit forecast and perpetuity periods) to a net present value – the brand value.

 

He noted that the approach is used for two reasons: it is favoured by the tax authorities and the courts because it calculates brand values by reference to documented third-party transactions and it can be done based on publicly available financial information.

 

Globally, deputy editor of the magazine, Joy Macknight informed that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is number one with a brand value of $47,832 million followed by Well Fargo of the United States of America with a brand value of $41,618 million.

READ  N4bn loss: Guinness Nigeria faces more challenges

 

The top ten banking brands ranking in the world are shared by four countries: China and United States of America with four each while United Kingdom and Spain have one each.

 

The remaining eight banks in the top ten are China Construction Bank, Chase (JP Morgan & Co of the USA), Bank of China, Bank of America, Agricultural Bank of China, Citibank (USA), HSBC (UK), and Satander (Spain) noted Macknight.

 

In the top 50 countries in the world, only four African countries made the list. These are South Africa (26), Nigeria (42), Egypt (46) and Morocco (47).

 

According to the February 2017 edition of the magazine, First Bank is however the only Nigerian bank in the top 10 banking brands in Africa along with nine others banks from South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

Facebook Comments

comments

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent posts

  • First Bank leads four Nigerian banks in Top 500 Global Banking Brands

        First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named as the most valuable banking brand in Nigeria in The Top 500 Banking Brands of The Banker magazine of the Financial Times  and Brand Finance, London, United Kingdom for the sixth consecutive time.   According to a press release issued on Sunday by the Country […]

  • N4bn loss: Guinness Nigeria faces more challenges

    Okey Onyenweaku The once cheerful faces of shareholders of Guinness Nigeria Plc has suddenly turned gloomy as their company’s fortunes continues to fall into a never-ending hole. Unable to ride on the back of an increasingly weaker consumer market for alcohol, the company found its 2016 financial statement dipped in red ink as it posted […]

  • Forex crisis: $30bn loan in jeorpady

      Okey Onyenweaku Anxiety is beginning to cloud the possibility of international lenders to give Nigeria the $ 30 billion she needs to restructure her sagging economy. The Nation’s economy which slipped into a recession in the first quarter of 2016 has continued to deepen the government’s desperation for far reaching solutions. The recent drop […]

  • Anxiety over Banks’ year end results

    Okey Onyenweaku Anxiety has begun to drench the expectations of analysts and other stakeholders alike as they continue to fret over the release of year end 2016 results for banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The anxiety of investors reflects the adverse impact a full year of falling gross domestic product (GDP) growth […]

  • Prospects of market recovery bleak

      .           Stocks lose N4trn in 3 years; Blue chips shed 47% value Okey Onyenweaku Nine years after the melt down of global financial markets in 2008, the Nigerian stock market has taken a frightening tumble as the Nigerian All Shares Index (ASI) dropped by an astonishing 60% or -10.7% per annum on a compound […]

  • NICON Insurance, micro finance banks sign MoU to boost Nigeria’s business frontiers

      NICON Insurance has signed a memorandum of Understanding with the National Association of Micro Finance Banks (NAMFB) in order to stem the harsh effects of economic recession on small scale businesses in the country. The pact, sealed by NICON with the umbrella micro finance body, composed of 978 members, is said to be targeted […]

  • Lloyd’s threat: Anxiety as AON struggles to save Nigerian airlines

    There is unease among domestic airlines in Nigeria following a threat by Lloyd’s of London, the world’s leading insurance market, to blacklist them over irregular payment of premiums. This is another unfortunate consequence of a biting economic recession Nigeria is currently undergoing which has among other things thrown the nation into acute shortage of foreign […]

  • Ports get harmonised support portal

      Maritime activities closed last Friday with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) saying the nation’s ports are ready to absorb increase in imported vehicles expected from government’s ban on importation of vehicles through land borders. The Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, gave the indication in Lagos to mark her 100 days in office. […]

  • NDIC, CBN set up committee to study digital currency

      The Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has said that the commission and CBN had set up a committee to look into the trending “digital currency, ‘Bitcoin’. Ibrahim said this at the ongoing 2016 Workshop for Financial Correspondents in Kaduna. The theme of the workshop is “Economic Recession and the […]

  • Rice smuggling thrives in spite of ban

      The smuggling of rice through the land borders has continued to thrive in Badagry area of Lagos State in spite of the Federal Government’s ban on the practice. Markets along Badagry Expressway close to Seme border, are stocked with various varieties of smuggled rice, especially as the Christmas season approaches. A smuggler, who identified […]

  • Ugwuanyi’s fate hangs in the balance as Appeal Court fails to decide

    The protracted legal tussle between the Enugu State governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former senator representing Enugu North senatorial zone, Ayogu Eze is poised to last longer than anticipated as the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson last week Thursday, reserved judgment on an appeal filed by Eze seeking […]

  • Hallmarknews Backpage

    On November 8, 2016 Americans elected Donald Trump as their 45th president.  By the time you’re reading this, Mr. Trump would have named all his nominees for leadership of various government departments. The president-elect, who will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017, has not only unveiled the lineup of his cabinet, he has also specified […]

  • Union Bank: The stallion reawakens

      After a half century era of dominance of the local banking system up until the mid-1980’s, the bank has gradually seen its relative market disappear. Nevertheless, in the last two years, the institution has regained lost vigour and begun to sprint at an impressive pace with gross earnings and operating margins growing aggressively. In […]

  • Nigerians to celebrate bleak Christmas

      Many who spoke to Business Hallmark noted that the incessant hike in the prices of household goods, especially foodstuffs which have pushed inflation rate to about 20 per cent, has made it very difficult for them to shop for Christmas. Rice which many serve during the Yuletide celebration, which was sold for between N9,000 […]

  • SWEAT, TEARS, ANGUISH: The MMM Crash

      It was a day of reckoning of sorts, participants in the scheme who had before now waved away every warning by government agencies and professional financial analysts as an unnecessary intrusion suddenly realized that they should have listened after all. There were tales of despair, anxiety, fear and hopelessness. There were those who had […]

  • Sanusi rocks the boat

    … calls for reduction in debt service, cautions against China By Okey Onyenweaku With the economy spiralling into what seems to be an unstoppable recession, the first in over twenty years, two central bank chiefs, one a former head of the institution and the other the serving boss have gone into combat mode, as both […]


Take a Poll

Please wait...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Enter your email address and be the first to know when our article is published.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER NOW