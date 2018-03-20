8 retained as Obiano names 19 commissioners

226 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, sent a list of 19 Commissioner designates to the state of Assembly for screening.

The List contains eleven new entrants while eight of those who served in his first tenure would be making a return.

The returnee commissioners are: Dr. Mrs Uju Nwogu (Anaocha), former commissioner for Sports and Youth Empowerment who is tipped to head the Ministry of Justice; Hon Ifeatu Onejeme (Awka South) who retains his position as the Commissioner for Finance; Hon Mark Okoye (Dunukofia) who retains his portfolio as the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget and Hon Greg Obi (Nnewi South) who also returns to his post as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs after the screening.

Also among the returnees are: Dr Joe Akabuike (Orumba North) who stays as the Commissioner for Health, Hon Obi Nwankwo (Awka South) who retains his position as the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Hon Afam Mbanefo (Nnewi North) who keeps his portfolio as Commissioner for Agriculture and Prof Kate Omenugha (Idemili South) who is now Commissioner for Basic Education pending the outcome of the screening by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The new entrants are: Mr C. Don Adinuba (Ihiala) designated for Information and Public Enlightenment; Engr Marcel Ifejiofor (Anambra East) who will be screened for the post of the Commissioner for Works; Nnamdi Onukwuba (Onitsha North) who will head the Ministry of Lands; Arc Mike Okonkwo (Orumba South) who will move from his former position as the MD of Awka Capital Development Authority to the Ministry of Environment; Dr Obiekezie Theresa Nkechi (Njikoka) who was designated for Tertiary and Science Education; Dr Christian Madubuko (Ayamelum) who will be screened for the Ministry of Trade and Commerce; Mr Uche Okafor (Oyi) designated for the Ministry of Transport and Mr Bonaventure Enemali (Anambra West) who is lined up for the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship.

Others include Sally Mbanefo (Onitsha North) who will be screened to head the Ministry of Local Artwork, Culture and Tourism; Ndidi Mezue (Njikoka) who is being presented for the post of the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs and Engr Emeka Ezenwanne (Aguata) who will be screened for the post of Commissioner for Housing.