6 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, others

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Six ships laden with various products, including petrol are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth.

The NPA disclosed this in its daily “Shipping Position’’ made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the report, five of the vessels are waiting to berth with petrol.

It said that one more ship would berth with bulk fertiliser.

According to the report, 31 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between March 27 and April 5.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, steel products, container, frozen fish, butane, bulk sugar, buck wheat, empty container, butane, ethanol, bulk fertiliser, general cargo and petrol.’’ (NAN)