5 dead men make list as Buhari names 1467 chairmen, board members of govt agencies/paraststals

By Obinna Ezugwu

In a move that has awed many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, named five dead men among the newly appointed 1467 heads of government agencies and paratatals in what is his largest single appointment since taking office in 2015.

Among the dead on the list were the late Senator Francis Okpozo who was named chairman of Nigerian Press Council.

The Delta State born late Okpozo was a former member of the All Progressives Congress’ Board of Trustees. He died on December 26, 2016, while Buhari in a message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, condoled with his family on December 27, the following day.

Other dead individuals on the list include Rev Christopher Utov, the proprietor of Fidei Polytechnic, Gboko who passed away on March 17, 2017, and Chief Donald Ugbaja, former Police DIG who passed away on November 29, 2017.

The late Rev. Utov was appointed Member of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, while Ugbaja was named as a Member of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

The appointment has continued to generate reactions with many wondering how the president could have forgotten about their deaths despite sending condolence message to the family, especially the late Okpozo’s family.

Garba Attahiru, Kaduna and Umar Dange, Sokoto who also made the list were also reported to have died.

Also appointed however, is the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who alongside 208 others will head various boards, as well as 1,258 board members.

A statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation confirming the appointment on Friday read:

“FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPOINTS GOVERNING BOARDS FOR PARASTATALS AND AGENCIES

The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals, under some Ministries, as well as the appointment of eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions, numbering 209 Chairmen and 1258 members.

2. Mr. President considered the approval of the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision.

3. While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

4. The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.”