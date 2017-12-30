" />
Published On: Sat, Dec 30th, 2017

5 dead men make list as Buhari names 1467 chairmen, board members of govt agencies/paraststals

By Obinna Ezugwu

In a move that has awed many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, named five dead men among the newly appointed 1467 heads of government agencies and paratatals in what is his largest single appointment since taking office in 2015.

Among the dead on the list were the late Senator Francis Okpozo who was named chairman of Nigerian Press Council.

The Delta State born late Okpozo was a former member of the All Progressives Congress’ Board of Trustees. He died on December 26, 2016, while Buhari in a message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, condoled with his family on December 27, the following day.

Other dead individuals on the list include Rev Christopher Utov, the proprietor of Fidei Polytechnic, Gboko who passed away on March 17, 2017, and Chief Donald Ugbaja, former Police DIG who passed away on November 29, 2017.

The late Rev. Utov was appointed Member of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, while Ugbaja was named as a Member of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

READ  Fuel Crisis: Labour threatens mass action

The appointment has continued to generate reactions with many wondering how the president could have forgotten about their deaths despite sending condolence message to the family, especially the late Okpozo’s family.

Garba Attahiru, Kaduna and Umar Dange, Sokoto who also made the list were also reported to have died.

Also appointed however, is the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who alongside 208 others will head various boards, as well as 1,258 board members.

A statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation confirming the appointment on Friday read:

“FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPOINTS GOVERNING BOARDS FOR PARASTATALS AND AGENCIES

The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals, under some Ministries, as well as the appointment of eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions, numbering 209 Chairmen and 1258 members.

READ  Controversy as Buhari appoints late Okpozo, 1466 others into boards of agencies/parastals

2. Mr. President considered the approval of the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision.

3. While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

4. The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.”

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • 5 dead men make list as Buhari names 1467 chairmen, board members of govt agencies/paraststals

    By Obinna Ezugwu In a move that has awed many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, named five dead men among the newly appointed 1467 heads of government agencies and paratatals in what is his largest single appointment since taking office in 2015. Among the dead on the list were the late Senator Francis Okpozo […]

  • Controversy as Buhari appoints late Okpozo, 1466 others into boards of agencies/parastals

    By Obinna Ezugwu President Muhammadu Buhari Friday, stirred controversy when he named the late Senator Francis Okpozo among 1467 individuals as chairmen and board members of various government agencies and parastatals. The Delta State born late Okpozo who was named chairman of the Nigerian Press Council, was a former member of the All Progressives Congress’ […]

  • Dangote vs BUA: between the half truths and lies over mining rights

    By Obinna Ezugwu In recent weeks, Nigerians have been treated to series of allegations and counter allegations in what has become a protracted legal tussle between Dangote Group and BUA Cement over ownership of Mining Lease No. 2541 located between the border communities of Oguda-Ubo in Okene, Kogi State and Obu-Okpella in Edo State; from […]

  • Fuel Crisis: Labour threatens mass action

    By Obinna Ezugwu Organised labour has warned it would embark on mass action if the country’s lingering fuel crisis persists. National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu gave the warning in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday. He however, commended President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki […]

  • Akala, Folarin, others rekindle old rivalry over Ajimobi’s successor

    OLUSESAN LAOYE The battle for a successor to Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2019 seems to have already begun with the declaration of interest by some heavyweights in Oyo politics. The state presents a certain political uniqueness as the only one with some former governors still eyeing the top job. Already the field seems to be […]

  • Controversy over Jerusalem: Is the end here?

    RUME OYITSO Since the decision was made a forth night ago to recognize Jeruselem as the capital of Israel, the world especially the Islamic world, has lost its sleep. In countries after countries, demonstrations and violent protests have been going on to express anger over the decision. The Palestinians declared at three days of rage.  […]

  • Bank jobs: 1,011 junior staff out, 6,486 contract staff in

    ABATAN ADEWALE A recruitment shift seems to be taking place in the banking industry as permanent jobs are being swept away and replaced with contract appointments. This is coming in the heels of increasing high cost of operations, tight regulatory headwinds and hostile operating environment which have put the industry under severe constraints. An assessment […]

  • 2018: Why stock market will continue to soar

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Stargazers are unreliable fellows but the Nigerian stock market in 2018 is set to ignite investor portfolios as analysts predict a 60 per cent rise in the All Shares Index (ASI) in the New Year. So far the ASI in 2017 has risen by 43.34 per cent year to date easily one of […]

  • Anxiety mounts over depleted MPC membership

    May not form quorum in January MPC meeting This would hamper investors’ confidence- analysts  FELIX OLOYEDE A fog of uncertainty has beclouded the ability of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make binding decisions in its January meeting as it presently lacks the numbers of members required to […]

  • How Emefiele, Adeosun saved the economy in 2017

      By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY The dance between Nigeria’s monetary and fiscal policy was awkward from the start. Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor the dashing male lead and Kemi Adeosun (Finance Minister), the Queen’s English-speaking Chartered Accountant and economist blushing female belle were an odd pair. The ballet was not one of physical […]

  • 7.9 million Nigerians out of jobs in 21 months – NBS

    By Obinna Ezugwu Unemployment report survey for Q3 2017 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Friday, shows that a total of 7.956 million Nigerians were out of jobs between January 2016 and September 30, 2017. The figure represents a significant increase from the 8,036 million it stood in Q4 of 2015. According to […]

  • Anxiety as bitcoin plummets 33% in one week before rallying Friday

    By Obinna Ezugwu Volatility, the major characteristic of bitcoin and other sister crytocurrencies means that they are often unpredictable; rising and falling in value within minutes. It is a well known feature, but not even the most astute trader of the new digital currency could have predicted a free fall in the value of the […]

  • EFCC releases Innocent Chukwuma

    By Obinna Ezugwu The Ecomonomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, released the CEO of Innoson Motors Limited, Dr Innocent Chukwuma who was arrested Tuesday and flown to Lagos yesterday wearing only shorts and shirt. He was flown on Air Peace airline that left Akanu Ibiam International airport at 1:45pm after being detained for […]

  • Anger, outrage over Innoson’s arrest

    By Obinna Ezugwu Tuesday’s arrest  of Dr Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has continued to ignite storm in Nigeria’s social media and political space. It is a development that many say, has not only defied reason, but also called to serious question the conduct […]

  • Five bank stocks strike gold

    .           FBNH, GTB, UBA, ZENITH and ACCESS lead rally FELIX OLOYEDE Five of Nigeria’s largest banking sector institutions have pushed against a sober economic outlook in 2017 to grow their nominal stock market returns by over 100 per cent in the course of the year, making Nigeria’s stock market one of the world’s highest yielding […]

  • PENCOM: Rape of the constitution

    By UCHE CHRIS The suspicion over the removal of Mrs. Chinelo Anoku- Amazu, as Director General of the Pension Commission, has continued to grow as questions on the legality and justice of the action remain unanswered. Investigation by BusinessHallmark revealed that government not only breached the extant law setting up the agency but clearly exhibited […]