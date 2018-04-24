5.2 magnitude earthquate hits Turkey, injures 39

Keystone Bank partners CeLD, launches ‘CashToken’ customers By OKEY ONYEMWEAKU Fastest growing financial institution in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited, has partnered with a ‘Cash Reward as-a-Service Company’, CeLD Innovations Limited, to launch a ground-breaking product, ‘CashToken’, a new age of hyper consumer centricity in Nigeria. The new innovative product, CashToken, which was formally launched in Lagos on Thursday April 19, 2018 at […]

US oil hurts Nigeria, OPEC in Europe US oil producers are reaping the benefits of OPEC’s efforts to balance the crude market by flooding Europe with a record amount of crude, hurting traditional suppliers such as Nigeria. Russia paired with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last year in cutting oil output jointly by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), a deal […]

CBN ruins Black Market business, says Gwadabe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) foreign exchange management policies have begun to put severe pressure on Nigeria’s parallel foreign currency market as ‘Black marketers’ begin to see their trading margins disappear. Indeed with more stable supply of forex and growing investor confidence on rising oil prices (currently at $74 per barrel) , the business of […]

Manufacturers groan despite improved bank liquidity By FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian manufacturers are still credit-starved despite the improved liquidity of the banking sector. Although credit to the private sector has been rising, manufacturers have claimed that access to funds still pose a serious problem. Broad money in circulation increased 8.14 per cent to N2, 401.91 trillion in February 2018 compared to N2, […]

MAN, LCCI disagree over CFTA By UCHE CHRIS President Buhari seems to be coming under increasing pressure from both home and abroad over his refusal to sign the Continental Free Trade Area treaty last month at the meeting African Union Heads of states and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Also Nigerians particularly the business community are sharply divided over the […]

Gov. Wike: More garlands for Mr. Projects By OBINNA EZUGWU On Sunday April 15, 2018 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was the cynosure of all eyes as he stood firm and composed to the cheering of the audience at the capacity hall to receive the prestigious Zik Prize for good governance. It was indeed an […]

The Sterling Bank spreadsheet… an uppity lenders burden By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite not stirring excitement in recent years, Sterling Bank Plc has run a recession gauntlet and come out looking marvelous. The bank in 2017 grew its gross earnings by slightly under twenty per cent to 19.79 per cent between 2016 and 2017. The banks gross earnings (a measure of its business volume) […]

Melaye released after being detained, police deny involvement Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye has been released from detention reports reaching Business Hallmark indicate. The Senator was released after being detained by officials of the immigration service at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Morocco The officials allege that he was detained based on an order from Interpol. However, the […]

Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport Senator Dino Melaye on Monday morning arrested after checking in at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja. The embattled senator representing Kogi West on the platform of the APC, tweeted that he was picked up on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Nigerian government. Melaye was […]

Big Brother Naija 2018: Miracle claims N25m cash prize, brand new SUV Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has emerged the winner of Big Brother Nigeria #BBNaija, reality show. Miracle beats one of the most controversial housemates, Cee-C to win the ultimate grand prize of N25million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes. Miracle is a young pilot and also a model. A total of 170 million votes were […]

Economy: Nigeria receives massive vote of confidence – Adeosun …We will continue to build reserves and save for the rainy day – Emefiele From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun Saturday in Washington D.C, USA said Nigeria has been praised for her good economic outlook. Speaking to Journalists during a combined briefing with the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. […]

Nigeria-US Investment Summit not included in our schedule, says Adeosun, Emefiele The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have explained the reasons why they were absent at the Nigeria-Us Investors Summit which was held in Washington, DC on Saturday. The summit is organised by the Embassy of Nigeria in the United State and the absence of […]

Nigerian banks must grow risk-weighted assets to remain competitive, says Coronation Merchant Bank report FELIX OLOYEDE Ability to create risk asset creation in the real sector would set apart leaders of the Nigerian banking industry over the next three years, a new report from Coronation Research, a part of Coronation Merchant Bank Group has stated. The report released last week claimed that while the quality of asset in the […]

Nigerian equities market sheds 0.28% The equities market closed negative last week as Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index (NSE ASI) dropped by 0.28 per cent to 40,814.89 basis points. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Premium, NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas, and NSE Pension indices, which appreciated by 1.08 […]

SEC expresses worry over spate of delisting companies FELIX OLOYEDE The spate of highly capitalised companies delisting from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) calls for some concern, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated. The Acting Director General, Ms. Mary Uduk, while briefing pressmen on the outcome of the first Capital Market Committee (CMC) in 2018 on Friday, noted that this trend […]